A West Terre Haute man faces felony charges of incest and sexual misconduct with a minor following an investigation by the Vigo County Sheriff's Department.
Adam Tingley, 42, was convicted in 2004 as a sex offender in Clark County, Illinois. The victim in the current case is an Illinois resident who visited Tingley's Vigo County residence on multiple occasions in the past year.
Tingley was booked into the Vigo County Jail on Tuesday with bail set at $35,000. Each of the four Level 4 felony charges has a potential penalty of two to 12 years in prison.
