Judge Lakshmi “Lucky” Reddy of Vigo Superior Court 2 will be among 13 judges and lawyers interviewing June 10 with the Judicial Nominating Commission for an opening on the Court of Appeals of Indiana.
The vacancy is the result of the retirement of Judge John G. Baker.
Per Indiana law, the seven-member Judicial Nominating Commission must recruit and select candidates to fill vacancies on Indiana appellate courts. With Indiana Chief Justice Loretta H. Rush as chair, the commission includes three lawyers elected by their peers and three citizen members appointed by the governor.
A second round of interviews will take place on July 1.
Following the interviews, the commission will vote to select the three most qualified candidates and submit their names to Gov. Eric Holcomb, who has 60 days from receiving the list to select Indiana's next Court of Appeals judge.
Reddy has served as a trial court judge since 2015, a result of her election to the bench in November 2014.
She was admitted to the Indiana Bar in 1997 and moved to Vigo County in June 1999. After serving as an associate at law firms in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, she founded Reddy Law Firm in 2009, practicing civil, commercial, family and probate law until her election to the bench.
Reddy and her husband, a physician with Union Hospital, have three teenage sons.
Among the other 12 applicants for the appeals court vacancy is Judge Matthew Headley of the Putnam Circuit Court.
Headley has been judge since 2004, and has also served as special judge in cases in Clay, Sullivan and Vigo counties for judicial district 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.