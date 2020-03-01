Indiana experienced 3,029 infant deaths during the five years of 2013 through 2017, according to online statistics from the Indiana State Department of Health’s Epidemiology Resource Center.
Of those deaths, 53 children were residents of Vigo County, 10 resided in Clay County, 9 resided in Parke County, 8 resided in Sullivan County and 4 resided in Vermillion County.
Statewide, Indiana recorded 82,251 live births in 2017, along with 602 infant deaths before a child’s first birthday.
In 2017 alone, Vigo County recorded 1,223 live births along with 13 infant deaths of children less than one year old. That death rate could be figured at 1.06 percent, though the rate is considered “unstable” when the number of deaths totals less than 20.
Vermillion County recorded two infant deaths and 170 live births in 2017.
Clay County had two infant deaths and 317 live births in 2017.
Parke County had two infant deaths and 205 live births in 2017.
Sullivan County had two infant deaths and 216 live births.
In 2017, almost 1 percent of children born in the five-county area died before their first birthday.
As for statistics on the death of women during the category of “pregnancy, childbirth and puerperium (the six to eight weeks following childbirth), Vigo and Sullivan counties both recorded two deaths, and Parke County had one death of 25 total in the state related to maternity.
In 2017 Vigo County had one of the 39 maternity deaths in the state.
Sullivan County had one maternity death in 2015, and in 2011 both Sullivan and Vigo County each had one maternity death among the 43 statewide.
