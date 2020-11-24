The holiday shopping season is here, and local organizations are working to support and strengthen small business in West Central Indiana.
For instance, the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce partners with the West Central Indiana Small Business Development Center. And the ISBDC has launched www.wcshopsmall.com, a website that advertises the sales and deals of mall business in West Central Indiana.
The website features local business in an online directory. Deals and information are still being collected, with no cost to the business. For more information call (812) 237-7676.
“Our hope is by providing a one-stop shop for Small Business Saturday deals individuals will not only save money by supporting local but also be introduced to some amazing unique local businesses,” says ISBDC Regional Director Courtney Chipol. “If there was ever a time to but a little more thought into your family and friend gifts it is 2020 and our local businesses definitely have that special offering to show your love.”
Downtown Terre Haute is also working to support local shops and businesses.
Again in 2020 the Chamber and DTH were chosen by the Shop Small organization as a "Neighborhood Partner". This designation lets the Chamber to push out both virtual and physical tools to Chamber and Downtown Terre Haute members.
“It’s important to remember that so many of our local small businesses are offering curbside pick-up, online shopping and even delivery,” said Terre Haute Chamber President Kristin Craig. “This year, more than ever, it is critical that people choose to support local businesses.”
Small Business Saturday is the Saturday after Thanksgiving, which this year is Nov. 28.
