The Vigo County Health Department liked what it heard Friday from Gov. Eric Holcomb and reiterated the governor’s message: If people heed the guidelines and practice caution, the staged reopening of the Hoosier state will have that much more of a shot at staying on schedule.
“We listened to the press conference Gov. Holcomb put on. We all agree [and] we think this stage he is implementing will be very effective,” said health educator Roni Elder. “It’s what we’ll be implementing, too. I don’t think we need to tailor it.”
Elder said that for the most part “it’s still pretty strict.”
Businesses allowed to reopen must remain at a certain capacity and “hopefully, all stores and places that have those [capacity] percentages ... will follow those rules.”
Restaurants and bars that serve food may open starting May 11 at 50% capacity, but bar seating will remain closed. They can continue now to serve curbside.
“Not everything is opening yet. We’re still being strict on ... [which] can and cannot” reopen, she said.
Elder cautioned the public still needs to practice social distancing, wear masks when going out in public and wash hands often.
Those 65 or older or at high risk with health issues need to remain home as much as they can.
“We support what the governor came out with. We think it’s a good plan and, hopefully, we’ll be able to stick with the stages and we won’t have to go back” to earlier restrictions, Elder said.
Vigo County government
The Vigo County Board of Commissioners put out guidance Friday for county employees.
From Friday through May 10, nothing changes in the current practice. Employees will be returning to work May 11 unless otherwise directed by the commissioners and/or direct supervisors.
Buildings remain closed to the public until May 18 unless otherwise directed by the commissioners.
Employees over age 65 and employees who have “high-risk health conditions” should continue to work from home. Employees who are displaying the symptoms of COVID-19 are not to report to work. Affected employees will not experience a disruption in pay.
The commissioners plan to provide a Stage 3 update May 22.
Vigo Schools
The Vigo County School Corp. said it will continue its limited on-site staffing procedures through May 22, and anyone who can work from home is encouraged to do so.
The district said it will develop protocol on how to bring employees back throughout Stage 3, which starts May 24. This will be a staggered approach, and it will notify employees of when they should return to work by employee group, a statement from the district said.
The central administrative office remains closed to the public, although the public is still able to call the office at (812) 462-4011 and leave a message.
Hourly employees will continue working remotely and are engaged in professional development or assisting in our remote learning efforts.
Should the governor revise the state’s plan, VCSC said it will likely revise its policies.
Elsewhere, Indiana State University had earlier this week announced it would extend its telecommute policy for employees to May 15.
— Sue Loughlin and Mark Fitton of the Tribune-Star contributed to this report.
