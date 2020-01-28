Residents can hear from Vigo County Council and Terre Haute City Council members about important topics and issues at the first Local Government Crackerbarrel from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 15.
Attendees can address the panel with a one-minute question or comment. The last 30 minutes of the session will serve as a meet-and-greet for individuals to speak directly with local elected officials.
For more information about the Local Government Crackerbarrel Session, go to the Library’s event page at www.vigo.lib.in.us/events or call 812-232-1113.
