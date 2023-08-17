Farm families in Clay and Sullivan counties were among those presented Hoosier Homestead Award at the Indiana State Fair on Thursday by Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and state Department of Agriculture Director Don Lamb.
“The Hoosier Homestead ceremony is always a highlight of the Indiana State Fair for me,” said Crouch, Indiana’s secretary of agriculture and rural development. “Celebrating these longstanding farming families and their ancestors for their work and commitment to our state and Indiana agriculture is a true honor.”
To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be owned by the same family for more than 100 consecutive years, and consist of 20 acres or more, or produce more than $1,000 in agricultural products per year.
Based on the age of the farm, families are eligible for three different distinctions of the Hoosier Homestead Award. They can receive the Centennial Award for 100 years, Sesquicentennial Award for 150 years or Bicentennial Award for 200 years of ownership.
Clay County farms and families recognized were:
• Fogel, 1879, Centennial;
• Lyon, 1866, Centennial and Sesquicentennial:
• Hofmann (Jeffers Barn), 1867 Centennial & Sesquicentennial;
• Hofmann (Jeffers House), 1867 Centennial & Sesquicentennial;
• Forest A. and Dorothy M. Keiser, 1879, Centennial
Sullivan County farms and families recognized were:
• Ballentine 1839 Centennial & Sesquicentennial
• Ballentine 1889 Centennial
Since the program's inception in 1976, over 6,100 families have received the award. Often, a Hoosier Homestead farm is easily recognized because most recipients proudly display their awarded sign on their property.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.