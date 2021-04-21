Vigo County educators are optimistic that the new state budget, which significantly increases K-12 funding, will mean improved teacher salaries in upcoming years.
Yet, they remain concerned about expanded funding for private school vouchers.
Over the next two years, the state will provide about $1.9 billion in new K-12 education dollars, with a $1.03 billion or 9.1% increase in the tuition support formula for schools.
State leaders say the increase addresses the $600 million teacher pay gap identified in last year’s Teacher Compensation Report.
The budget, set to be approved today by legislators, also recommends schools set starting salaries at $40,000 a year for their first-year teachers and requires them to dedicate at least 45% of tuition support dollars to teacher pay.
The budget also significantly increases funding for private school vouchers, which could grow from the current $172 million per year to $264 million per year.
Heidi McDonald, president of the Vigo County Teachers Association, said of Tuesday’s budget announcement, “I definitely appreciate any additional funding to our public schools, and what that will mean for our students and staff moving forward.
“I am of course still concerned about the significant increases to voucher expansion and the creation of the ESA’s and the effects those may have on future funding to our public schools,” McDonald said.
She’s also optimistic about improving teacher salaries.
“I definitely hope that with the new proposed budget increases to K-12 funding, we will be able to reach a minimum salary of $40,000,” McDonald said. “The ability for Indiana as a whole to become competitive in teacher salaries with our neighboring states will help improve the issues with teacher shortages ... as well as keep and draw high quality educators to Indiana.”
Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications, said the district is “pleased that the state of Indiana is committing funding to education over the next two years. We will be working over the next few days to understand how much of that funding will be going to public schools, how much private/charter vouchers will increase, and how this will impact our foundational funding for our education fund.”
As far as raising teachers’ minimum salary to $40,000, Riley noted that when the 2019 referendum passed, the district was able to raise starting teacher salary from $35,000 to $38,000.
“We will work with the VCTA to address teacher pay during collective bargaining in the fall in light of the new budget,” Riley said. “We are thankful that our community helped us get closer to that $40,000 minimum salary mark in November 2019. We have been working towards this goal of increasing teacher pay as a community.”
The state will require that districts direct at least 45% of their tuition support dollars to teacher pay. According to the teacher compensation report, more than 100 districts weren’t meeting the 45% spending threshold in the 2019-20 school year.
According to Riley, when the Next Level Teacher Compensation Committee released its findings, Vigo County was 15 out of 288 in the state in terms of teacher salary as percentage of tuition support with 55.4%.
“This is well over the new mandated level of 45% and speaks to how we have historically used our education fund to pay teachers,” Riley said. “Collective bargaining will occur in the fall and we look forward to having new money in the education fund to direct to teacher salaries. Collective bargaining with the VCTA will determine the specifics of how teacher pay is addressed.”
State funding, like the funding in this state budget, is on a per-student basis. “We must continue to focus our efforts on stabilizing our enrollment, which will be critical for us as we address teacher pay,” Riley said.
State budget estimates have Vigo County enrollment as 13,582 nonvirtual next year and 120 virtual.
VCSC current enrollment, including virtual, is 13,449. “We are grateful for the percentage increase from the state, but we are concerned about stabilizing our enrollment and what impact enrollment figures will have on this possible new funding,” Riley said.
Scott Dillion, VCSC middle school teacher and a member of the VCTA bargaining team, describes the infusion of money into K-12 schools as a “good shot in the arm for public education, finally” that should enable the district to boost teacher salaries.
Last year, contract negotiations in Vigo County were especially challenging with student enrollment declining and less money to work with, he said. Hopefully, proposed funding increases in the new state budget will mean more money available to improve teacher salaries in the next round of negotiations.
The school district has been fiscally responsible in dealing with its financial challenges, Dillion said.
“We are currently working on some pay schedules to present when it’s okay to start negotiating. Hopefully, we can get back to teachers having a career and being able to see what they are going to make in five years, 10 years and 20 years,” similar to what it was like when Dillion started teaching, he said.
“I think our superintendent is on board to work toward a better compensation model,” Dillion said. “We just have to get the logistics all worked out and do something that’s sustainable.”
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
