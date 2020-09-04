The Wabash Valley COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund on Friday announced it has awarded a total of $343,000 to four organizations as part of their second tier of large-scale grants.
Different from the weekly rounds of short-term small-scale grants of up to $5,000, these awards are intended to assist local organizations in helping a broader amount of individuals and families with both short- and long-term COVID-19 related needs.
The organizations receiving funding for programming include:
• $52,500 for Catholic Charities of Terre Haute Foodbank to meet the increased demand across the community for the food insecure.
• $100,000 for FSA Counseling to expand their counseling services with additional staff, as well as provide expanded services to first responders and the Valley’s underserved population.
• $90,805 for Next Step Foundation, Inc. to facilitate a safe sober living facility and implement a smartphone platform for a broad digital recovery community.
• $100,000 for Reach Services Pathways for the Homeless for case management, rent and utility assistance, aid in job seeking, and a supplement to state and federal funding for the homeless.
In mid-March, the United Way of the Wabash Valley and the Wabash Valley Community Foundation created and seeded the Relief Fund to quickly and effectively grant resources to community-based organizations to address emerging needs in our community as a result of the COIVD-19 pandemic.
While the Fund has been awarding short-term relief grants weekly since March, a targeted request for proposals was sent in July to organizations identified as having the capacity to provide significantly greater relief efforts.
“COVID-19 has affected everyday life across the Wabash Valley, leaving many families struggling in the wake of medical, emotional, and financial consequences,” Hicham Rahmouni, said executive director of the Richard G. Lugar Center For Rural Health and chair of the United Way’s Community Impact Committee, who oversaw the grant process.
Richard Payonk, executive director of the United Way of the Wabash Valley said, “Both United Way and the Community Foundation seeded the Wabash Valley COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund, but the growth has been beyond our expectations. With the generosity of Lilly Endowment Inc., local business contributions, and individual donors, we have been able to secure close to $1.4 million to address the great need created by this pandemic."
Overall, the Wabash Valley COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund has been able to provide Tier 1 ($5,000 or less) short-term grants totaling over $599,000 to 93 different organizations since March. With the award today of these larger-scale grants, the organizations are placing the Tier 1 funding on hold. Payonk said the relief fund hopes to announce another funding opportunity soon.
More information on the Relief Fund is available at uwwv.org/covid.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.