Local courts open, but jury trials suspended

The Indiana Supreme Court has granted the emergency petition of Vigo County courts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Vigo County Courts and Terre Haute City Court will remain open, but all upcoming criminal and civil jury trials have been suspended through May 4.
The court authorizes local courts to limit spectators and to require anyone entering court facilities be questioned about illness or exposure to COVID-19.
The court is to review the suspension of trials by April 17 to determine whether continued suspension is necessary.
In a news release Wednesday, Judge Sarah Mullican of Vigo Circuit/Superior Court outlined guidelines the court system will take. On Monday, Mullican submitted a request to suspend trials until May 11. The court order allows the suspension until May 4.
“Maintaining required court operations is important. The health and safety of our employees and community are equally important. Therefore, Vigo County courts and the Terre Haute City Court are adjusting the way we operate and changing our procedures, with details coming soon,” the release said.
All staff of the county and city courts shall continue to go to work, but are to use sick time if feeling ill.
Individuals who have received a jury summons to appear for a trial set March 16 through May 4 should not come to the courthouse as those trials have been continued.
Individuals scheduled for a court hearing in a criminal matter or problem-solving court matter from March 16 through May 4 should speak by telephone with their attorney, the problem solving court administrator or the court reporter in that division to confirm whether to appear in court or not for a scheduled hearing.
Individuals scheduled for a civil or domestic relations matter from March 16 through May 4 should confirm with their attorney whether to appear. If not represented, litigants should telephone the court and speak with the staff to determine the status of any hearing. Litigants and witnesses should be prepared to testify by telephone, video, or some other method during this time period if the judge deems it appropriate. If a case does not need to be urgently addressed, the judge may decide to continue the matter until the public health risk has been lowered.
Lawyers who are scheduled to appear from March 16 through May 4 should could keep in regular communications with court staff to determine the status of their hearings.
Indiana’s e-filing system is working. Cases and documents can continue to be filed through the statewide system. The statewide case management system, Odyssey, is working. Litigants, attorneys, press, and public can continue to view case information on mycase.in.gov.
The county and city courts are working with the Vigo County Sheriff to ensure public safety. Anyone arrested, or defendants already in jail, will still receive hearings which may be in person for serious matters or by counsel when hearings are for purposes of setting or confirming additional dates.
All questions regarding jail operations and visitation should be directed to the sheriff at 812-462-3226.
The Juvenile Center remains open, however, most paternity hearings are being postponed. Juvenile delinquency proceedings, except for detention hearings and initial hearings, are being postponed. If the court deems that the hearing is an emergency, parties are encouraged to contact the court to provide phone numbers so that such hearings may be conducted by phone until further notice.
CHINS and termination fact-finding hearings as well as mediations are being rescheduled. Detention hearings, initial hearings, periodic reviews and permanency hearings will be conducted as usual, but parties and attorneys will be permitted to participate by phone whenever possible.
Families may continue to visit their children in detention, subject to filling out a screening form and the possibility of future restrictions. Contact the Juvenile Center with any specific questions at 812-462-3414.
Vigo County courts are responsible for adult probation services. All individuals on probation should continue to be in contact with their officer by telephone and are expected to continue to appear in person for drug screens.
Volunteers, such as CASA or VASIA, who have cases before the court scheduled from March 16 through May 4, should appear in court for scheduled hearings. However, before appearing in court, first confirm with either the CASA director, the Department of Child Services, or the court to determine if the hearing has been continued, if telephone appearance is possible, or if any last minute changes have been made.
Administrative Rule 17 describes the Indiana Supreme Court’s ability to oversee the local administration of trial courts in the event of any unanticipated work interruption. Trial courts can utilize the rule by petitioning the Supreme Court for emergency relief, if needed, based on local circumstances.
The Vigo courts are working with local emergency management and health departments to ensure the necessary steps are taken in response to the virus.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.