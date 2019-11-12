Industrial Maintenance Engineering Inc., doing business as AIS Gauging, has submitted a bid Tuesday for a former Pfizer lab and office building in the Vigo County Industrial Park.
The Vigo County Redevelopment Commission took the bid under advisement for 30 days. The company bid $1 in exchange for an agreement to have 26 jobs by March 1, 2027. If the company does not meet that number, it is to pay the county $16,558 for each job below that number, said Jeff Lind, attorney for the Redevelopment Commission.
The company currently has 11 employees, of that number eight are full-time workers and three are part-time workers.
The average of two appraisals on the former lab building and property is $450,000, said Jeff Lind, attorney for the commission.
Steve Witt, president of the Terre Haute Economic Development Corp., said the building is in a deteriorated condition, with AIS to make investments of $2 million through 2027. The Redevelopment Commission has sold property in a like manner to other companies, most recently Saturn Petcare, in the industrial park, as prescribed by state law, Witt said.
AIS Gauging, currently located at 5350 N. 13th St., produces non-contacting web measurement and control systems, used by local industries such as Amcor (formerly Bemis), Taghleef Industries and Novelis to scan and measure thickness and density of plastics and metals to detect defaults in those materials. The system can also be used in the production of fiberglass.
The company is showing 30 percent growth this year with a target income of more than $3 million, Witt said. The company is now the sixth-largest gauging company in the nation in terms of annual income, and sells its product domestically and internationally. Additionally, the company is in the midst of acquiring an Ohio business, which will add nine additional employees.
The Redevelopment Commission will meet on or after Dec. 12 to vote on acceptance of the bid.
