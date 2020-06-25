Vigo County and local communities are eligible for more than $5.5 million to cover COVID-19-related expenses through the federal stimulus package, according to local lawmakers.
"We are starting to see signs of recovery from this public health crisis, but many communities have taken a financial hit trying to mitigate its effects," said state Rep. Bob Heaton, R-Terre Haute. "From purchasing personal protective equipment to investing in testing locations, our local governments took on many unforeseen expenses to provide resources for area residents."
State Rep. Bruce Borders, R-Jasonville, sad Indiana allocated $300 million in federal funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economics Security Act to counties and communities for reimbursement of expenditures related to the pandemic.
He said the funding, allocated based on population, cannot be used to replace lost tax revenue.
"Slowing the spread of this outbreak required a rapid response from our community leaders," Borders said. "This funding can help with some of the unexpected costs needed to keep our neighbors safe."
Vigo County is eligible for $3,484,008 in reimbursement funding. In addition, the following communities are also eligible to receive the following amounts:
• Riley $7,105;
• Seelyville $33,092;
• Terre Haute $1,971,057; and
• West Terre Haute $71,733.
State Rep. Alan Morrison, R-Brazil, said local townships seeking reimbursement for eligible COVID-19 expenses should coordinate with their county government.
"Another consequence of this pandemic is taking a bite out of local government budgets," said Morrison. "Any support that can be provided during this emergency is vital to providing critical services to the community and preserving so much of what we love about our cities and towns."
The Indiana Finance Authority is in charge of implementing guidelines on how each county, city and town can use the funding, as well as compiling reimbursement requests through accepted documentation including invoices. Visit in.gov/ifa for more information.
