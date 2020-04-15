Indiana will receive more than $96.5 million in federal funds to assist 65 Hoosier airports during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Terre Haute Regional Airport will receive $69,000 under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
"We knew that it was coming, but didn't know not how much," said Airport Director Jeff Hauser.
"In the CARES Act, there is $100 million going to general aviation, and we were trying decide how to apply for it, when yesterday we got the word that the (FAA) just did a calculation based on your NPIAS (National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems) category," Hauser said.
Those categories for general aviation airports include National, Regional, Local, Basic and Unclassified, according to the FAA.
Hauser said the Terre Haute airport had hoped to apply for more funding prior to the FAA's final spending determination.
"In Indiana, the bigger airports got quite a bit more, while medium airports like Terre Haute, Columbus" or Delaware County Regional Airport each received $69,000, Hauser said, "while the rest of the airports got $30,000" or less, he said.
Hauser said the airport can spend the money "on any legal expenses that you normally have for an airport, any kind of rent, marketing, other normal expenses," he said.
The FAA plans to make funds available in April. The FAA is to provide airports additional guidance on the CARES Airport Program next week. Indiana's total FFA funding is $96,523,889.
“The coronavirus outbreak has brought the travel industry to a near standstill," said U.S. Sen. Todd Young, who announced the federal funding Wednesday in a news release.
"Federal assistance will keep our airports and aviation industry running, not just for travel, but for the ability to ship food, supplies, and other essential resources,” Young said. The federal money will "help Hoosier airports remain operational and maintain employees as we continue to navigate the coronavirus pandemic.”
Other local airports
Funding to other Wabash Valley airports included $30,000 to Sullivan County Airport and $30,000 to Putnam County Regional Airport in Greencastle.
In Illinois, where 79 airports are to receive FAA funds, the Edgar County Airport will receive $20,000; Crawford County Airport $30,000; and the Casey Municipal Airport $20,000.
In Indiana, the four largest distributions go to Indianapolis International Airport with $52,275,549; Evansville Regional Airport with $19,766,993; Fort Wayne International Airport at $14,538,406; and South Bend International Airport at $7,284,942.
In a related issue, the Terre Haute Regional Airport airport's board of directors on Thursday will meet in teleconference to vote on a related issue. The airport board hopes to file pre-applications with the FAA in hopes of getting as much as $800,000 in funding for airport projects already slated for 2020, such as an apron rehabilitation and a wildlife hazard assessment.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.