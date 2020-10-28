Republican Mike Morris and Democrat Pat Goodwin each contributed more than $20,000 of their own money in their bid for district seats on the Vigo County Board of Commissioners, campaign finance reports show.

Goodwin reports $24,520 is owed to Tractor Tools Direct, a company he owns, by way of a Dec. 31 campaign loan in his race for the District 2 Commissioner seat.

Morris contributed $32,478 to his campaign, also listing it as a campaign loan in his race for the District 3 Commissioner seat.

Goodwin’s District 2 opponent, Republican Chris Switzer, also contributed heavily to his own campaign, with $7,500 between May 9 and Oct. 9. He has contributed $9,237 total to his campaign since the start of the year, all listed as loans to the campaign. During the reporting period, Switzer also lists $350 from Larry and Annette Switzer of West Terre Haute; $250 from Terre Haute Firefighters Local 758: $200 from Pachyderm PAC in Seelyville.

Morris’ District 3 opponent, Democrat Jeff Fisher also contributed to his campaign with $2,400 from May 9 to Oct. 9, contributing $4,400 since the start of the year.

Fisher reports raising $9,136 during the reporting period and spending $4,035, leaving $5,101 cash on hand at the end of the reporting period. Fisher lists a $1,000 contribution from Mike Rowe of Carmel; and $500 each from Don Hickman and Tom Wetnight.

Several contributions during the reporting period were from labor unions. Fisher lists $1,000 from Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 157 PAC: $800 from Laborers International Union of North America Local 204; $300 from Bricklayers Local 4 of Indianapolis; $250 each from Building Construction Trades Council, IBEW Local 725 PAC and Terre Haute Firefighters Local 758 PAC.

Goodwin reports starting the reporting period with $5,838 cash on hand, raising an additional $17,685. His campaign spent $15,564, leaving $7,859 cash on hand.

Goodwin reports a $1,500 contribution from Andy McDonald; $1,000 contributions each from Bill Dunbar, consultant Thomas Longest of Indianapolis, and Jim and Christy Jacobi of Indianapolis (listed as an engineer).

Some individual contributions in the reporting period include $500 each from Rick Shagley, John Collett, Kathy Brentlinger of West Terre Haute, Cash Canfield of Fishers, Gregory Henneke of Indianapolis. Also $400 in the period from Jim McKinney; $300 from Geraldine Varner; $250 each from Carrie Smith, Nancy Douglas, Sam Martland, Mark Fuson, Susan Fuson, Patrick Murphy of Bloomington, Misty Livengood of Paso Robles, Calf., Jeff Perry of Castle Rock, Colo., Jason Douglas of Beaverton, Ore.

Goodwin reports $1,000 from Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 157 Political Action Committee; $300 Political Action Fund in Indianapolis; $250 each from IBEW Local 725 Political Action Committee and Central Wabash Building & Construction Trades Council PAC. Also $500 from Wright, Shagley, Lowery law firm.

Morris reports from May 11 to Oct. 9, he started with $1,639 cash on hand, raising and spending $33,941, again leaving $1,639 cash on hand at the end of the reporting period.

Morris contributed, as a campaign loan, $32,478. Some other individual contributors include $1,462 from William Dunbar; $500 from Bradley Anderson; $200 from S.C. Rhodes; $100 each from Rick Long, Michael R. Bonnett, Gary P. Gottardi; $300 from Double Bee Fence Co.; $200 from Pachyderm PAC in Seelyville; and $139 from Friends of Bendzsa.

Other county races

In the race for Vigo County Auditor, incumbent Democrat Jim Bramble and Republican Rebecca L. Coleman reported no campaign contributions.

Bramble reports that from May 1 to Oct. 1 he started the reporting period with $178 and had $178 cash on hand. Bramble reports he raised and spent no money. However, the campaign owes $4,250 to Bramble as a campaign loan.

Coleman reports she raised and spent no money during the reporting period.

In the race for Vigo County Recorder, incumbent Democrat Stacee (Joy) Todd and Republican Diana Winsted-Smith did not file campaign finance reports as of Tuesday, according to the county’s web site. The deadline to file the reports was noon Oct. 16.

For Vigo County Treasurer, Republican Josie Swalls-Thompson reports raising and spending $648. The contributions — tallying $648 — were made by Josie Swalls Thompson and Robert Thompson, each with the same address. Democrat incumbent Nancy Allsup did not have a report listed as of Tuesday, according to the county’s web site.

In the race for Vigo County Coroner, Republican Theodore H. (Ted) Lemke reports from April 1 to Sept. 30 he started with $334 and raised an additional $1,650. Lemke reports spending $841, leaving $1,037 cash on hand.

Lemke contributed $500 to his campaign. Other contributions include $200 from Paul and Susan Lemke; $100 during the reporting period from Deion and Stephanie Snider, Timothy and Susan Jarvis, Carrie Smith and David M. Thompson. Also $250 from the Terre Haute Firefighters PAC and $500 from Terre Haute Fraternal Order of Police.

Democrat Janie Myers did not file a campaign finance report as of Tuesday, according to the county’s web site.

In the race for Vigo County at large, Republican Thomas William (Tom) Bogigian reports from April 11 to Oct. 9, he began with $371 cash on hand, raising $110 additional during the reporting period. He spent $171, leaving $310 cash on hand.

Republican Steven B. Niece did not file a campaign finance report as of Tuesday, according to the county’s web site. Republican Travis L. Norris also did not file a campaign finance report as of Tuesday.

Democrat Marie Belzile Theisz, from April 11 to Oct. 9, reports starting with $1,547 cash on hand, raising an additional $1,226. She spent $1,959, leaving $813 cash on hand. Belzile Theisz reports $1,000 as a campaign loan. She reports $101 from Martha Goodwin; and $500 from Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 157.

Democrat Aaron D. Loudermilk reports from April 11 to Oct. 9, he started with $2,729. He raised an additional $5,150 and spent $1,890, leaving $5,989 cash on hand. Loudermilk reports a $500 campaign loan from him owed by his campaign.

All of Loudermilk’s contributions came from political action committees. He reports $2,000 from Ironworkers Local 22 PAC; $500 IUOE Local 841; $250 Central Wabash Valley Building and Construction Trades Council PAC; $250 Terre Haute Firefighters Local 758 PAC; $750 Laborers International Union of North America Local 204 PAC; $1,000 Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 157 PAC; and $200 Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers Local 4 PAC.

Democrat Donald W. (Don) Morris reports from April 11 to Oct. 9, he started with $2,453 cash on hand. He raised an additional $3,995 and spent $2,456, leaving $3,951 cash on hand.

Morris lists, during the reporting period, contributions of $1,000 each from Candace H. Duncan of Bethesda, Md. and Max Gibson; $500 each from Mary L. Morris, Kenneth J. DePasse, Daniel T. Wolfe; $250 from Dean/Rebecca Doti; $200 each from Wesleigh Walker, David A. Grimes, Raymond E. Broshar, Rodney/Rebecca Garvin; and $105 from Paul/Kelly Hartzler. Morris also lists $1,000 Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 157 PAC.

Vigo school board

In the District 3 race for Vigo County School Board, Stacy D. Killion reports from July 23 to Oct. 9 raising $5,754 and spending $4,475, leaving $1,278 cash on hand. Some contributions include $2,000 from Steven M. Holman; $1,173 Chad Killion; $101 from Martha Goodwin; $300 Janean Johnson; $200 Harold House; and $300 from Donald Hoggatt of Robinson, Ill.

Paul G. Lockhart in District 3 reports from Jan. 1 to Oct. 9, he began with $2,263 cash on hand. He raised $14,734 and spent $12,454, leaving $4,542 cash on hand. Lockhart reports $3,000 owed to him by his campaign. He reports contributions of $2000 from himself and $2,000 from his wife Cheryl L. Lockhart plus $3,000 from Paul and Cheryl Lockhart, all listed as campaign loans. Also listed is a $200 corporation contribution from INSCALE.

In the District 1 race for school board, Melvin L. Burks, Hiawatha P. Garrett, Mary F. Howard-Hamilton, Jacqueline L. (Jackie) Lower and Leah Myers did not file campaign finance reports, according to the county’s web site.

Amy Lore, from April 11 to Oct. 9, reports raising $11,944 and spent $8,956, leaving $2,990 cash on hand.

Some contributions Lore reports include $5,000 from Paul Thrift; $2,000 Steve Holman; $200 each from Joseph Card and Elizabeth Tyra; $150 Alpha Patel: $250 Anne Hazlett of Indianapolis; and $120 Rae Anne Tyra of Linton; Lore contributed $115. She also reports $200 from Pachyderm PAC of Seelyville; $1,000 from Skillman for Indiana; $1,000 Committee to Elect Jon Ford; and $1,070 from Bob Heaton for State Representative Committee.

The campaign finance reports can be found on Vigo County’s web site at www.vigocounty.in.gov/egov/apps/document/center.egov?eGov_searchDepartment=3.

Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.