A live broadcast will be available of next week's public hearing regarding a city police sergeant who’s been suspended as the result of seven separate incidents from 2007 to 2020.

The Terre Haute Police Department Merit Commission has announced its meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 17 will be live-streamed on YouTube beginning at 2 p.m.

The link for the YouTube video is www.youtube.com/watch?v=vJAEIiYse80.

Multiple statements of concern about Sgt. Brad Newman — who also is the Vigo County Clerk, having been elected to his second term in November — have been submitted to the Merit Commission, which oversees the hiring, removal, disciplining and promotions of city police officers.

The meeting will be conducted in the City Courtroom in Terre Haute City Hall, but seating for the public will be limited due to social-distancing protocols.

Anyone wanting to make public comments at the meeting can attend in person, or information can be submitted via email to the Merit Commission members. The commission members can be reached at the following email addresses: Curtis.Lyle@TerreHaute.IN.Gov, Jim.Walker@TerreHaute.IN.Gov, Shelva.Warner@TerreHaute.IN.Gov.

Public attention on Newman's disciplinary records was triggered by the Reform Movement of Terre Haute, which has called for his dismissal as a police officer. The Reform Movement is a group of citizens involved in social justice issues in the community.

Newman was recently in the news for a six-day suspension issued in January as a result of a citizen’s complaint about his December 2020 personal Facebook page postings calling for a nuclear attack on China, which Newman said must be held accountable for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Challenged by another poster as to whether he was serious about killing millions of people, Newman responded, “Absolutely! Smoke ‘em.”

Public outcry about the social media postings prompted a deeper look into Newman's past disciplinary record, revealing eight instances of suspension during his 14 years of employment.

