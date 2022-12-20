Now we know what jolly old Saint Nicholas looked like when he was jolly young Saint Nicholas.
Owen Farnsworth, 11, will visit Union Hospital today dressed as Santa Claus and deliver gift baskets to the nurses at the pediatric ward.
The nurses will deliver the gifts to the patients. Because although Owen has been doing this for the past three years, COVID-19 has forced changes in the rules regarding visitors and he’s not yet been able to meet the young patients personally.
Farnsworth first visited the hospital at Christmastime in 2019, accompanying his grandmother, Patti Farnsworth, as she brought gifts to the children.
That year, he dressed in a Santa hat and red clothes, and since he was immediately smitten with the gift-giving idea, Patti made a Santa suit for him to wear on his future sojourns.
“I made it for him big so he could grow into it,” Patti said. “He won’t be able to wear it next year, because he’s growing like a weed.”
Nonetheless, the Santa suit has gotten quite the workout — for this year’s family portrait, he dressed as Santa giving lumps of coal to his siblings, 7 and 14.
He also appeared as Santa for the Christmas show at his school, Lost Creek Elementary.
Patti and Owen sew tote bags that they fill with gifts — books, blankets, games and stickers. Peppa Pig graces the exterior of some of the totes Owen sewed this year, and also occupies the interior in the form of books and stuffed animals.
“Last year was the first year we gave out teddy bears when we heard that they gave teddy bears to the kids,” Owen said. “The nurses were like shocked at how many teddy bears and totes that we brought.”
This year, they’ll be delivering 133 teddy bears.
Owen enthusiastically learned how to sew from Patti. “When I heard she was sewing [tote bags], I thought, ‘Wow, I think I want to learn sewing,’” he said. “I fell in love with it ever since. Every time I go to her house, I use her sewing machine and then one day, she bought me one for my own.”
He named his sewing machine Bob. “I thought it was funny,” he said.
“He just got caught up in it,” Patti said of Owen’s stints at stitching. “He’s patient and he doesn’t try to go too fast and he understands that if a mistake is made, it’s no big deal — we can turn around and rip it out and buy more fabric and do it over again.”
In the future, Owen hopes to star in his own YouTube series, “Sewin’ with Owen.”
The gifts Owen distributes are funded by, among others, two major donors — Patti’s boss Tom Manson at Police Technical and Owen’s dad Andrew, who owns Terre Haute Monuments. He collected $550 this year.
As much as Owen enjoys sewing and dressing up as Santa, those aren’t the aspects of his Union Hospital visits that give him the most pleasure.
“It’s probably seeing everyone that’s delighted,” he said, “because if it makes them happy, it makes me happy.”
