The Seasons Campgrounds LLC, doing business as Terre Haute Campground, on Monday was awarded a new alcoholic beverage license for beer and wine from the Vigo County Alcoholic Beverage Board.
Chet Kiefer of Effingham, Ill. is the company owner. Kiefer said the company owns a second campground — Camp Lakewood Campground in Effingham, Ill. — that also has an alcohol permit. The Terre Haute permit will be used at the campground's convenient store, which also sells camping items.
Sydney Zacha, property manager for the campground, told the board the campground, at 5995 E. Sony Drive, has slots for 57 recreational vehicles, eight cabins and two specialty accommodations. The campground was previously the Terre Haute KOA Journey.
In other business, the board approved automatic renewals with no violations for:
• Adelman-Stewart, Inc., doing business as Bohannon's, 1728 Wabash Ave., for beer, wine and liquor license.
• Alumbaugh Enterprises Inc., doing business as Imperial Lanes, 400 N. Third St., for beer, wine and liquor license.
• J. Ford's Black Angus Inc., 129 S. 7th St., for beer, wine and liquor license.
• Judith R. Harmon, doing business as New Goshen Pub, 2477 Durkees Ferry Road, West Terre Haute, for beer and wine license.
• Kroger Limited Partnership I, doing business as Kroger J-911, at 2140 Fort Harrison Road, for beer, wine and liquor license.
• Rare Hospitality International Inc., doing business as Longhorn Steakhouse, 3290 S. U.S. 41 for beer, wine and liquor license.
• Rollie's Pizza Inc., 5030 S. 7th St., for beer, wine and liquor license.
• Strive 365 Inc., 4510 N. 13th, beer license for restaurant.
• Thorntons LLC, doing business as Thornton's #78, at 2665 S. Indiana 46, for beer, wine and liquor license.
• Wabash Valley Hospitality Inc., doing business as Ripley's Bar & Grill, 830 Oak St., for beer, wine and liquor license.
• Xing Chen Inc., doing business as Eastern House, 1295 S. Third St., for beer and wine license.
• Young Mens Club, 9 1/2 Paris Ave., West Terre Haute, for beer, wine and liquor license.
