Linton-Stockton High School basketball coach Joseph Hart, who was placed on administrative leave Jan. 3 following an arrest on a misdemeanor public intoxication charge, will return to the bench Jan. 28, Linton-Stockton School Corp. Superintendent Kathy Goad said Thursday.
Two days after leading Linton-Stockton to its first Wabash Valley Classic title, Hart, 50, was reportedly found unconscious in a car parked on a road near Coalmont in Clay County about 4:15 a.m. on Dec. 31.
The Miners beat Bloomfield 56-44 at Terre Haute North Vigo High School on Dec. 29, winning the annual Wabash Valley Classic.
Goad said the school corporation would release no further information on the personnel matter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.