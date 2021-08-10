A Linton man has been identified as the person pulled from Midland Lake in Greene County on July 18.
The cause of death for William P. Hendrix, 56, remains pending autopsy results, according to the police.
About 10:15 a.m. that day, Greene County Dispatch received a 911 call of a person struggling in the water. Once on scene, a Jasonville police officer and a Clay City firefighter saw a man unresponsive in the water, swam to him, and brought him back to shore.
The man was pronounced dead at Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis.
Indiana Conservation Officers continue to investigate. They were assisted by Jasonville Police Department, Linton Police Department, Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Wright Township Fire Department, Greene County Emergency Medical Services and the Linton Fire Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.