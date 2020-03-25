Linton man arrested in theft of wire from railroad

A Linton man has been arrested following an investigation into theft of wire from a rail yard near Jasonville.
Jared Chambers, 40, faces preliminary charges of theft and criminal mischief.
Greene County Sheriff's Department investigated a report of wire stolen from the rail yard on Monday. Early Tuesday, a person living near the rail yard reported a utility vehicle driving through his yard while a person again was taking wire from the rail yard.
Later Tuesday, Deputy James Carpenter arrested Chambers.
