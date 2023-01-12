Linton High School basketball coach Joseph Hart, who was placed on administrative leave Jan. 3 following an arrest on a misdemeanor public intoxication charge, will return to the bench Jan. 28, Linton-Stockton School Corp. Superintendent Kathy Goad said Thursday.
Two days after leading the Miners to their first First Financial Wabash Valley Classic title, the 50-year-old Hart was reportedly found unconscious in a car parked on a road near Coalmont in Clay County about 4:15 a.m. Dec. 31.
Linton beat Bloomfield 56-44 at Terre Haute North Vigo High School on Dec. 29, winning the annual Wabash Valley Classic.
The Miners (12-1) are ranked No. 1 in the latest Associated Press Class 2A poll released earlier this week. They'll play host to Bloomfield, again, on Friday.
Goad said the school corporation would release no further information on the personnel matter. Linton will have a home game against North Knox on Jan. 28.
