Vigo County commissioners on Friday announced they are extending the policy of limited county buildings access until July 6.
Residents are encouraged to continue to do business by phone or email. People who do need to visit in person should contact the appropriate department for an appointment, said Board of Commissioners President Brad Anderson.
"Most things can be done online, such as building permits, and the Area Planning Department has applications online. We don't want to encourage people to come into the buildings" unless a person has an appointment, Anderson said.
Social distancing and face masks are required during appointments.
Visitors to the annex will use the northeast entrance. Visitors to the courthouse will use the west entrance. Visitors may be subject to screening, and masks are required.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.