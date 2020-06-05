Several Wabash Valley hospitals heave received a sign of hope and unity, courtesy of Sycamore Engineering.

Union Hospital and Regional Hospital in Terre Haute, along with Paris Community Hospital, all got 10-foot-tall hearts that are illuminated by LED lights at night.

Sycamore Engineering Field Operations Manager Tyler Dinkel said, “It’s just a simple gesture of goodwill to all healthcare workers and staff who continue to risk their personal health for all the patients who need care.”

The idea was conceived several weeks ago and now installation is complete. Union Hospital’s heart has been placed on the top of the Professional Office Building on Eighth Avenue.

“At the end of the day, we just pray that this provides a beacon of hope and comfort to everyone who comes in the doors of these facilities,” Dinkel said.

Union Hospital was happy to add the gift to its Terre Haute campus.

“We were very pleased to receive it and showcase it on the highest point of our professional office building. It’s a symbol of hope and teamwork,” said Mike Mullins, systems director of facilities at Union Hospital.

Mullins noted the heart stood for “unity between the community and us.”