Carrie Edwards wasn’t expecting to need sweatpants to stay warm on the first night of July.
This summer’s volatile weather — high heat for a few days, rainy downpours, and now nippy night temperatures — has added to survival stress for Terre Haute’s homeless population.
“If I’m out and about I can always find a shady spot,” Edwards said of her situation in hot or cold weather. She said she decided against wearing a sweatshirt Friday morning despite the cool temps, figuring that by noon she wouldn’t need it.
Friday morning, Edwards was picking up food from Manna From Seven, a ministry operating out of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church on North Seventh Street. She said she now lives on Locust Street with her sister, but the cost of food is so high she relies on soup kitchens and food distributions for nutrition.
Forty-seven-year-old Scott, who didn’t want to say his last name, was pulling a loaded cart and carrying bags of food for the weekend.
Scott said he lives in a small tent village in the city, and he regularly sees about 50 homeless people every day.
“At least 25 of them are friends I grew up with,” Scott said. “We were never homeless then. It doesn’t make any sense. They had jobs, but lost them. I wanted to be a teacher, but it didn’t work out.”
He said he returned to his hometown of Terre Haute about four years ago after living in Washington state, which is now experiencing an unusual heat wave and drought.
“I’m glad I’m not still out there. I couldn’t take that heat,” Scott said, noting his health problems.
Many folks in the drive-through distribution line, which wound from the alley onto nearby city streets, also had stories of hardship, but praise for the ministry that also offers haircuts for men and financial assistance on laundry days.
Volunteer Graham Smith, who started helping at Manna From Seven to fulfill a community service assignment, said he enjoys helping folks needing the food assistance. He tries to share a positive attitude and kind words with folks who stop at his distribution station of canned goods and water.
As Smith loaded a box of water, a woman walked up with a cart and accepted bread and a carton of eggs from a nearby food station.
“This helps major because we don’t have to spend money on food. It has saved our lives,” the woman said of Manna’s weekly distribution. “Even with two incomes coming in, it takes everything we’ve got to pay rent. There’s nothing left.”
“Unfortunately, you hear stories like that all the time,” the 30-year-old Smith said as he loaded another car trunk. “I wasn’t aware of the hunger problem in this town.”
During the month of June, Manna from Seven provided food for 1,338 families comprised of 4,129 individuals.
For Susan Seitz, one of the original “seven” in the Manna From Seven ministry, the organization’s growth — from its origins at St. Benedict’s Soup Kitchen, its move to the Terre Haute bus station, and its current home in the basement of St. Stephen’s church — has been a positive testament not only to the local need of the homeless and hungry, but also to the willingness of so many people to volunteer with the ministry.
It takes at least 15 drivers to travel to local motels on Saturdays to deliver boxes of food to about 70 people who cannot travel to the church on Fridays.
Volunteers help unload the food deliveries on Tuesday at the church. Another crew packs boxes of food on Thursday in preparation for Friday and Saturday distribution. Seitz said some of the Manna volunteers, including herself, also volunteer at other ministries in exchange for items that Manna needs.
An auxiliary location — dubbed Manna West — has been established in West Terre Haute at St. George Episcopal Church. Volunteers organize and distribute food boxes to needy individuals and families in the western part of the county.
The Manna ministry, as it turns out, is about more than feeding hungry folks. Underlying the giving are the relationships built among the volunteers, the recipients, and the many businesses and organizations who donate funds, supplies and people-power to sustain a less-fortunate segment of the community.
Regular volunteer Julie Plasse joked with Carrie Edwards about needing to get up early to help at Manna on Fridays.
“Carrie often volunteers, too,” Plasse said. “This morning, she could have shared my breakfast from Chick-Fil-A at 7:30.”
Another supporter is a meat processing business, which donates meat for the weekly give-away.
The members of St. Stephen’s church are regular volunteers. The church’s basement rooms hold up to a month’s worth of food and hygiene items for the distribution. Many of the volunteers are retired, Seitz said, so they are able to sort and pack the boxes of food and care products.
On Friday, the office of American Senior Benefits on South Seventh Street sent six volunteers to help with the food distribution, and to answer questions people might have about Medicare and Medicaid benefits.
“We enjoy doing this,” Kevin Verst said. “We also want to make sure individuals know what kind of benefits they have coming to them. It’s so complicated. It’s hard for many people to know what benefits are available and what to choose.”
The Manna efforts are coordinated with the Facebook groups Vigo County Mutual Aid and Vigo County System of Care, as well as Providence Food Pantry, Covenant Cooperative Ministry and Catholic Charities, Seitz said.
For current information on Manna distribution times and volunteer opportunities, regularly check the Manna From Seven Facebook page. The information on times and date of distribution and other services are frequently updated, Seitz said.
