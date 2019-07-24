Leah Piper never got to see her daughter, Adrianna, walk across the stage and graduate from high school.
"I will never see my daughter get married. I will never hold her babies," Piper said Wednesday evening to several dozen people assembled outside Terre Haute City Hall.
On Oct. 28, 2015, just 26 days after Adrianna turned 17, she took her own life. Piper had just picked up her daughter from school and was in the house when it happened. "It totally came out of nowhere," Piper said. "She didn't ask for my help."
Her daughter's decision "changed the course of my life forever. Forever," said Piper, who spoke during the Kindness Rock Movement event organized by the Lost & Found Wabash Valley Suicide Prevention Coalition.
After the program, those attending were able to take and distribute 150 colorful rocks painted with positive messages and pictures on one side; on the other side was written, "Text HELP to 741-741" for those who might be considering suicide. A card provides a crisis hotline, 1-800-273-8255.
Piper said it's important for her to help bring awareness to suicide and suicide prevention and she praised those involved with the Kindness Rock Movement. Since her daughter's suicide, she has dealt with post traumatic stress disorder and anxiety and she has sought counseling.
"My life as a survivor is not an easy one," she said.
What's sustained her is her faith in Christ and her involvement with Team of Mercy, an organization that assists those recovering from the suicide of a loved one.
"Life is worth living, even when it's difficult," Piper told those gathered. For those who are also survivors, or who have struggled with thoughts of suicide, "I'm proof that can you can get up every day. You can go on, even after something as traumatic as this."
Piper speaks about her experience and is involved with Team of Mercy to give back to the community and also to keep her daughter's memory alive. "She's not forgotten. As a survivor, you don't want people to forget that person — her life mattered, your life matters. Everyone's life matters," Piper said.
For those who may be suffering or have thoughts of suicide, she told them, "We all need help sometimes and there is no shame in it."
Also speaking at the program was Mayor Duke Bennett, who said he lost his favorite uncle to suicide. "We've got to do more as a community to take that [mental health] stigma away ... and doing things like this goes a long way toward that," he said.
The goal of the Kindness Rock Movement "is to save a life ... and start talking about suicide," said Michele Orndorff of Mental Health America of West Central Indiana. "We have to talk about it or we'll continue to lose lives."
After the program, those assembled took their favorite rocks to distribute at various locations, whether outdoors at parks or indoors at a workplace. The rocks won't be hidden, Orndorff said. "They will be in sight."
The rocks were painted by young people, elderly in senior living, coalition members and others from the community, said Jase Allsup, Mental Health America director of development. Much time and effort went into the project.
For those who may be struggling or considering suicide, the colorful rocks with positive messages — and crisis text line information — "will lift their spirits and it could truly save their lives," Allsup said.
Among those attending the event was Lora Vaughn of Terre Haute, who is involved with the suicide coalition; she attended with her adopted children. Vaughn is a foster parent and is aware of many young people who have attempted suicide.
She and her children planned to take the rocks to the Ryves Youth Center area and possibly near where they live, someplace where young people might find them. One of the rocks, painted blue and green, said, "You matter." Another had the word, "Joy," and one rock had a yellow flower and the word, "Dream."
One of Vaughn's children, Kelsey, said, "I think it's important ... so you can actually save lives and show people you can be kind — just being able to save a life is an amazing thing."
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
