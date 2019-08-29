Beginning Sept. 1,Vigo County Public Library will host special events focused on exploring, questioning and celebrating the concept of leadership.
The events, together called "Explore Leadership @ your Library," showcase leaders generating change and transforming lives in the Wabash Valley.
Exhibitions, interviews, discussions, forums, and other leadership-focused events will provide educational opportunities for children, teens, and adults to develop leadership skills.
Local groups and individuals, including Terre Haute Rocks, Leah Singer, Girls of Excellence Mentoring, and Camille Wallace will join VCPL to share their leadership journeys and inspire community members.
Candidate debates, mock elections, and public question forums will prepare voters to be better informed for the November municipal election.
VCPL, in cooperation with the Vigo County Clerk’s Office, will also launch Vote Vigo to provide accurate polling center wait times on Election Day.
Explore Leadership @ your Library runs Sept. 1 through No. 30. All events are open to the public. Some events require registration.
To learn more, visit online at www.vigo.lib.in.us/eventguide or call 812-232-113.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.