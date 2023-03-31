This is a time of fear, of darkness, of hopelessness, say some members of the transgender and LGBTQ+ community.
That’s how they are reacting to legislation nationally, and in Indiana, that targets transgender youth in areas that include health care and that could force the “outing” of minors.
On Monday, Indiana House Republicans approved a bill (Senate Bill 480) that would ban all gender-affirming care for minors in the state, sending the measure to Gov. Eric Holcomb.
Another bill would require a school to have a parent’s consent if a student wanted to change their name, pronoun or title.
“These bills have been creating such a sense of fear, helplessness and hopelessness within the community,” said Kiran Nyx, an Indiana State University student. “It’s just a really dark time for those of us who are trans and nonbinary.”
Nyx added, “We are having our rights stripped away and we don’t feel safe in our communities, our homes, our schools. It’s creating a horrible sense of loss.”
Justice Travioli, 20, said her partner is transgender.
“With everything going on around us, it makes us terrified that one of these days, we’re going to walk out of our home and we are going to die because there is so much hate,” she said. “I don’t understand why there is so much hate surrounding transgender folks.”
With the many laws being enacted or considered around the country, “I don’t understand why we’re suddenly being attacked when we’ve done nothing but be ourselves. What are they so afraid of? Why are they afraid of us?” Travioli asks.
Senate Bill 480 would prohibit transgender youth under 18 from accessing hormone therapies, puberty blockers and surgeries in the state.
The Indiana House advanced the ban 65-30 after contentious hearings that primarily featured testimony from vocal opponents, according to Associated Press reports.
“This is good public policy to protect our children from irreversible, harmful, life-altering procedures,” said bill sponsor Indiana Rep. Joanna King of Middlebury, the AP reported.
Supporters have said the bill would protect children from decisions they could regret in the future.
On Friday, Vigo County high school students and supporters rallied outside the courthouse to protest the wave of anti-trans legislation across the nation.
Today, a “rally to protect trans youth” will take place inside the Indiana Statehouse. The rally starts at 11 a.m.
Among those attending the Statehouse rally will be Katie Lugar, interim co-director of the Pride Center of Terre Haute.
“There is a very severe wave of anti-trans legislation within Indiana … and across the nation,” she said.
SB 480 “is extremely harmful” and restricts minors’ access to health care, Lugar said.
Some of the anti-trans bills are being framed as parental rights, Lugar said.
“However, it’s restricting the rights of our children and also the rights of our parents who want to provide gender affirming care for their children because they want to ensure they have good health care,” Lugar said.
She and others at today’s Statehouse rally will be calling for the governor to veto SB 480 and any anti-LGBTQ or anti-trans bills placed before him.
Lugar is also concerned about legislation that seeks to censor books with themes surrounding LGBTQ experiences, as well as legislation that would require the outing of young people in the school system.
Also closely monitoring legislation is Susan Goode, the parent of a transgender daughter.
Reacting to SB 480, Goode said that both the American Academy of Pediatrics and American Medical Association recommend a gender-affirming, nonjudgmental approach to help children feel safe in a society that often marginalizes and stigmatizes them.
These young people “are already in a position where they are vulnerable, and now to deny them something that would help them adjust better is like we’re just attacking the most vulnerable people in society,” Goode said.
Each individual is different, Goode said. “You can’t just generalize about every transgender person; everyone is on a different kind of journey,” she said. “To put that blanket statement out to say that no one has the right to affirm their children’s happiness and success in life is impeding parents’ rights to help them succeed in life.”
