A group of Indiana State University students and allies conducted a “walkout” Tuesday at Dede Plaza to spread awareness about anti-LGBTQ+ legislation — proposed or enacted — across the country.
Spectrum, an LGBTQ+ organization on campus, conducted the event, which took place on National Coming Out Day.
Those participating periodically marched around the fountain, chanting, “We’re here. We’re queer.”
They carried signs that read, “We will not go back,” and, “You are not alone. We are fighting together.” Some carried rainbow flags.
The event included a resource fair and an opportunity to register to vote.
Spectrum interim president Bre Pierce said the goal of the walkout was to promote awareness and “to fight against anti-LGBTQ+ legislation. It’s a very serious problem.”
One major concern is that the U.S. Supreme Court may overturn Obergefell v. Hodges, which held that the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution guarantees same-sex couples the right to marry.
Some of the other measures proposed or adopted in various states would bar or criminalize healthcare for trans youth; bar access to the use of appropriate facilities like restrooms; and restrict trans students’ ability to fully participate in school and sports, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.
Those attending Tuesday’s walkout hoped to convey a message, Pierce said. “We are not stopping. We will not stand down. … We are here. We are queer, and we are not going anywhere.”
She added, “If we do not fight, I think it will get worse because people are getting into (elected) office who directly do not like LGBTQ people, who are anti-queer people, so we need to stay loud … to get those people out of office,” she said.
Katie Lugar is ISU’s director of multi cultural services and programs, which includes an LGBTQ+ resource center.
She noted that Indiana has dealt with anti-LGBTQ+ legislation. Most people are familiar with HB 1041, “which was the anti-trans participation in sports (legislation), specifically targeting trans girls,” Lugar said.
It did pass the General Assembly, although a federal judge in July granted a preliminary injunction against the law. That injunction allowed a 10-year-old transgender girl to rejoin her school’s all-girls softball team.
“We anticipate a continued wave of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation across the nation,” whether local, state or national, Lugar said.
The purpose of Tuesday’s walkout was to share “we are here and we are going to advocate against anything that harms or creates new barriers for the LGBTQ+ community, and we are dedicated to dismantling any system of oppression against LGBTQ+ people and marginalized groups,” Lugar said.
ISU is dedicated to making sure students are supported and have the resources they need, she said
Lugar is also the Pride Center of Terre Haute vice president of strategic initiatives and partnerships.
Among those attending the walkout was Sadie Smith, an ISU freshman from Fishers. “I’m here because I support the LGBTQ+ community,” she said, describing herself as an ally.
Smith said she recognizes it is a difficult time for them, especially with all of the anti-LGBTQ+ legislation being proposed across the country.
On the other side of the fountain, three students expressed a different point of view. They carried rosaries and one had a crucifix.
Evan LaMar, an ISU student from Indianapolis, said, “I’m praying for conversion of their souls. … It’s the right thing to do. That’s what we’re called to do by God.”
Joining him were Jacob Engel and James Leriger. “We believe what the Bible teaches about it,” Engel said. “Homosexuals will not inherit the kingdom of heaven.”
Engel is a former ISU student now participating in an online school, he said.
Leriger, an ISU freshman, came to support Engel and LaMar. “I know they are trying to do the right thing,” Leriger said.
The three said they had encountered some negative reactions, including a few “middle fingers” and “a lot of icy stares.”
