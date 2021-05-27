A police pursuit in Sullivan County resulted in the Wednesday afternoon arrest of a Lewis man.
Dereck Mellinger, 43, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.
Sheriff Clark Cottom said the pursuit began about 12:20 p.m. when Lt. William Snead saw a Ford pickup truck without a license plate on Jackson Street in Hymera.
The driver refused to stop for Snead, and accelerated to speeds of more than 60 mph before pulling into a yard near the corner of Jefferson and East streets.
Deputy Justin Copeland assisted at the scene, and police found methamphetamine inside a drink cup in the truck's console.
Mellinger was booked into the Sullivan County Jail with bond set at $23,000 with 10 percent allowed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.