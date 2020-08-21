The National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is going virtual this year.
To participate in this year’s effort with Terre Haute Catholic Charities, visit the website at ccthin.org to make a donation. a $25 donation can provide as many as 100 meals for families facing hunger in our communities.
“For the last 27 years, the National Association of Letter Carriers has been proud to hold the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, the nation’s largest one day food drive, on the second Saturday in May," the letter carriers said in a statement. "Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we weren’t able to safely collect and distribute food in May this year. However, we will schedule the 28th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive when it is safe to do so.
“In the meantime, the need for food assistance is more urgent than ever and we want to give everyone the opportunity to continue to help meet that need.”
Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank would like to thank the ommunity and local businesses who make this effort a success. The 2020 sponsors include Union Health, IBEW Local #725, B&S Plumbing & Heating, Inc., TaxMasters2, Purdue Extension, Papa John’s, Real Hacienda and Amcor.
Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank collaborates with 85 nonprofit member agencies in Clay, Greene, Knox, Parke, Sullivan, Vermillion, and Vigo counties in Indiana to distribute 3.3 million meals each year to more than 32,000 individuals in west central Indiana.
