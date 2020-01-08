Let the races begin: Filings for May primaries underway

Candidates on Wednesday began filing for the May 5 Primary Election.
While 2020 is a presidential election year, it is also an election that has several county seats up for election.
Incumbent Republican Bradley M. (Brad) Newman was the first on the list at the Vigo County Courthouse, filing for re-election as Vigo County clerk. Newman is also a Terre Haute police officer.
Another incumbent, Democrat Jim Bramble filed for Vigo County auditor.
Two people have filed for the District 3 seat on the Vigo County Board of Commissioners. It’s a seat that will be contested as incumbent Commissioner Brad Anderson has said he will not seek re-election.
Republican Mike Morris, who was elected president of the Vigo County Council on Tuesday, filed for the District 3 commissioner seat. Democrat Jeff Fisher, who is chief of the Terre Haute Fire Department, filed for his party’s primary.
David R. Crockett, a former Vigo County clerk, filed for the District 2 seat for county commissioner. That also will be an open seat, as incumbent Commissioner Judith Anderson has said she will not seek re-election.
Three at-large seats on the Vigo County Council are up for election and four candidates filed Wednesday. They are Democrat Don Morris, a former Terre Haute City Council member; Republican Bill Treadway, a former chairman of the Vigo County Republican Party who ran for Terre Haute City Council in November; Democrat Derek D. Gibson; and Republican Steven B. Neice, who ran for the Terre Haute City Council in November.
Other filings include Democrats John Fitzpatrick and Gary G. Greiner, both funeral directors, for county coroner; incumbent Democrat Stacee (Joy) Todd for county recorder; incumbent Democrat Nancy S. Allsup for county treasurer.
In the Wabash Valley, other offices up for election include U.S. representative for the Eighth Congressional District; Indiana state senate District 38 and Indiana state representative Districts 42, 43, 45 and 46.
In Vigo County, in addition to Superior Court 5, the judgeship for Vigo County Superior Court 2 also is up for election.
Candidates for state office file in Indianapolis; county office candidates file with the county clerk’s office.
Incumbent Democrat Tonya Pfaff on her Facebook page stated she filed for re-election to House District 43.
Democrat Matthew R. Effner, 49, filed for judge of Vigo County Superior Court Division 5, according to the Indiana Election Commission. No other candidate had been listed as of Friday afternoon by the Indiana Election Commission.
Effner has been an attorney in Terre Haute for 23 years and is a former president of the Terre Haute Bar Association. He joined his father, Robert O. Effner, in the practice of law as an associate with Effner Law Firm in 1996 and became a partner in 2000. Currently, he is the managing partner of Effner Law Firm, a position he has held since 2013.
Effner is a 1988 graduate of Terre Haute North Vigo High School and a 1992 graduate of Purdue University, with a bachelor’s degree in industrial management. He received his law degree from Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law in 1995.
