Les Bois — it's French for The Woods

Katrina Strow is among the first students at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College who will live in its first new residence hall in nearly 100 years.
The college conducted a ribbon-cutting for the $15 million residence hall and dining facility, which has been named Les Bois Hall (pronounced "lay bwa"), which means The Woods in French; the name was taken from the college’s former yearbook. The facility also will house the college bookstore.
An orientation leader, Strow was able to move in Tuesday; the facility features suite-type rooms for two or four occupants. "It's amazing. It's beautiful. It has everything I ever thought it would have with the mini-kitchen, our own bathroom and the living room," she said.
Strow, a biology major and kinesiology minor, was among the speakers during the program. She told the assembled crowd that she has many special memories from last year, when she lived in Le Fer Hall.
"I know I will make many more in this new building," she said. "The walls within will not only hold students, but it will also hold the laughter, the tears, conversations over dinner, Pomeroy Pride gear in our new bookstore and countless sleepless nights studying for final exams."
The opening of Les Bois Hall adds another 92 beds to the more than 300 beds already on campus. The campus bookstore, offering college gear and books, will be moved to the new facility from its present location in the lower level of Hulman Hall.
The new dining hall was named the Barbara Doherty Dining Center and blessed in May; the multi-use facility also will have a market with "grab-n-go" options.
The project was developed in partnership with University Housing Solutions, MKC Architects, Adena Corp. and Sycamore Engineering.
“This is truly a day for us to celebrate and look to the future,” said Dottie King, SMWC president. “It holds for us a promise for future generations of students who will tell new stories and have new experiences in a new building, while still appreciating everything that came before.”
She also shared her thanks to the Sisters of Providence for their legacy, love, prayers and faith in the college that has led The Woods to this day.
Jim Schmidt, president of University Housing Solutions, said the project was on time and on budget.
"It's absolutely gorgeous," he said. "It's not just a place where students come to live and learn; this is a place where students come to learn to live."
At the June 2020 facility groundbreaking, University Housing Solutions provided a $500,000 gift to the college from the firm's philanthropic arm.
Another speaker, Mayor Duke Bennett, said the Terre Haute community is experiencing "a lot of growth momentum ... and what's going on here is a big part of that."
The new facility "will be a phenomenal addition to the campus," he said. "Who knows what comes next? I know you have a lot of ideas and dreams."
A large crowd of students, faculty, staff and community members attended the event. They enjoyed building tours and lunch by new food vendor, Bon Appétit, offered in the Doherty Dining Center.
While the new facility is complete, it is still awaiting some furniture and punch list items.
The college has positive momentum, King said — the new residence hall/dining facility, a new master plan, its first doctoral program and expansion of its athletics programs. Enrollment is growing, with potentially around 530 students expected for the on-campus program and an estimated 1,300 for all programs for the academic year.
She anticipates more facility improvements in the future, including an addition to Knoerle Center.
"I feel we're enjoying a time of blessing for sure," King said after the program.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.