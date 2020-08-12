A 1914 election fraud case in Terre Haute will be featured in the 13th annual Court History and Continuing Legal Education Symposium.
“An Election Fraud Case for the Ages: U.S. v. Aczel,” will take place in a virtual session Friday, Nov. 20 from 4 to 5 p.m.
Journalist Sasha Issenberg will explore the story behind U.S. v. Aczel, which came about after after Terre Haute’s mayor, chief of police, and several other prominent officials were indicted in federal court on charges that they used their positions to intimidate and unlawfully detain citizens of Terre Haute to prevent them from voting in the 1914 election.
The Historical Society of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana is presenting the fall series of continuing legal education programs.
For registration and information, contact Mary Giorgio at mary_giorgio@insd.uscourts.gov or 317-229-3711.
