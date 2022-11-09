Vigo County School Board District 1 candidate Carey LaBella, who lost Tuesday’s election, says she will be challenging Eric Graves’ eligibility to hold the seat.
She is challenging Graves’ eligibility to serve based on residency; she says he had not been living in District 1 when he filed.
District 1 is Harrison Township, and Graves had been residing in Lost Creek Township when he filed to run for School Board.
According to a statement from LaBella, “I spoke with my counsel today (Wednesday) and was informed that I have 14 days to file my petition. I am meeting with counsel next week to determine the correct legal steps to take in challenging my opponent’s eligibility to hold the District 1 seat.”
LaBella also noted that she will be spending the weekend with family due to the death of an out-of-state family member.
“I will have more information regarding my campaign and legal actions next week,” she stated.
The 2022 Candidate Guide from the Indiana Election Division states that under Indiana Code 3-8-1-34, a candidate for school board seeking to represent an election district that consists of less than the entire school corporation “must have resided in the election district for at least one year before the election.”
In Tuesday’s election, Graves won with 12,167 votes to LaBella’s 9,086 votes.
In response to LaBella’s expected legal challenge, Graves said, “That’s amazingly arrogant to go against the will of the voters. It’s clear that everybody understands the issue and what it was. She campaigned on it the entire time. I don’t know how I would ever think that what I know is better than what 12,000 other individuals know. l would never try to make up their mind for them.”
Graves said he’s lived in Vigo County more than 38 years and “I don’t see how someone can say that I would be a poor representative of this community when I’ve grown up here, I’ve gone through the school system, I’ve worked in the school system.”
“If it’s just a very technical word-of-law argument, I get that, but the spirit of it is I definitely represent this community as much as anyone who has lived here their entire life.”
In September, Rachel Hoffmeyer, deputy secretary of state, stated that if Graves won the election, “Nothing happens automatically … unless an individual with the right to contest the election under the law files a lawsuit in a local court.”
Also in September, Angela Nussmeyer, co-director of the Indiana Election Division, stated that Indiana law (IC 3-5-5) generally sets forth the residency requirements, and the voter’s registration and declaration of candidacy are sworn statements presumed to be true.
“The challenger must be able to rebut those presumptions,” Nussmeyer stated at that time.
After election day, should the candidate (whose residency is in question) win, a lawsuit could be filed “because the individual may not be qualified to hold the office,” Nussmeyer said.
Graves, whose home was badly damaged in a fire around mid-August, now lives in Heritage Trail apartments in District 1.
He said in September, “I am a legitimate candidate for school board because I have documents from the courthouse validating as much.”
He also stated at that time, “If those maps are correct, 41 Timberlane Turn [the address I filed for candidacy with] is not in District 1. I believe the responsibility of vetting candidates belongs to the courthouse. Indiana Code provided Ms. LaBella, or anyone else, a way to challenge my candidacy at the courthouse. She either chose not to use this avenue, or discovered this clerical error too late.”
