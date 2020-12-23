Legacy of geography professor celebrated with gift to ISU

A new endowment has been established at Indiana State University in memory of Paul W. Mausel, an emeritus professor who taught in the Department of Earth and Environmental Systems.
A $25,000 gift from Jean Mausel, Mausel’s wife, will establish the Paul W. Mausel EES Graduate Research/Travel Award. The endowment will support research, experiential learning, and professional development for ISU graduate students studying geographic information systems, remote sensing, and geospatial techniques.
Mausel, who passed away in 2013, was a pioneer in the field of remote sensing, which a government website describes as the measurement of “reflected and emitted radiation at a distance (typically from satellite or aircraft)” for purposes such as tracking growth of a city and changes in farmland or forests over several years or decades.
“His dedication, perseverance, and love of scientific challenges propelled him to many accomplishments, and his enthusiasm inspired numerous graduate students to be inquisitive and determined scientists, pursuing their individual or cooperative interest with passion," Jean Mausel said of her late husband.
During his 30-year career at Indiana State, Mausel served as director of ISU’s Remote Sensing Lab before retiring in 2001. The success of his graduate students was a focal point of his tenure, during which he served on nearly 100 thesis and dissertation committees for Master’s and Ph.D. students.
“Dr. Paul Mausel was a giant in his field, training and influencing hundreds of graduate students and future scholars,” said Christopher Olsen, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. “He was simply one of the most prolific and honored scholars of remote sensing in the country. This gift will allow future generations of graduate students to follow in Dr. Mausel’s path-breaking footsteps.”
Mausel earned an international reputation, serving on 50 externally funded projects from the National Science Foundation, NASA, the Environmental Protection Agency, and other agencies. He published more than 150 book chapters and articles in international journals. He received numerous accolades for his teaching and research.
The first award of the Dr. Paul W. Mausel EES Graduate Research/Travel Award will be made during the Spring 2021 semester.
