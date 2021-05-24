Lee Brice to play at The Mill Sept. 4

Country music singer Lee Brice will headline The Mill in Terre Haute on Sept. 4 at 7 p.m.
Tickets are available at TheMillTerreHaute.com.
Brice is a Country Music Association winner and three-time Country Music Award winner who will bring his 2013-release "Parking Lot Party" plus the popular "Hope You're Happy Now," released in October, 2019, and reached the No. 1 spot in country radio, marking Brice's seventh career No. 1 radio hit.
Brice has chartered eight times in the Billboard Top 10 Hot Country Songs chart. Other popular hits include "Rumor," "I Drive Your Truck," and "A Woman Like You."
Regular admission is $45 and premium experience tickets are $55.
The Mill Event Center and Amphitheater is located at 2403 Prairieton Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.