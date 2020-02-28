Leapers love Feb. 29: February 28 and March 1 are nice, but ...

Lillian Elliott has been waiting four years to celebrate her first birthday; she's celebrated both on Feb. 28 and March 1, but today will be the leaper's first "real" birthday.
And like any good leaper, she and family will be spending it at the Bounce Barn in Terre Haute.
Coming around only as often as presidential elections or the Olympic Games, today's Leap Year Day is reason enough for the statistical anomalies that are Leap Year Day babies to blow out their birthday celebrations.
The chance of being born on a given day is 1 in 365. But for leap babies, it's four times that, plus an extra day, or 1 in 1,461.
So, if birthdays were uniformly distributed throughout the year, only 0.07 percent of the world’s population shares Feb. 29 as a birthday.
It was that uniqueness that convinced Lillian's parents, Marie and Ross Elliott, to try for induction on Feb. 29, 2016.
"We weighed the pros and cons of what might be felt by not having a true birthday every year, but felt it would be a fun ice breaker, an interesting 'something about you,' for her down the road," said Marie via email.
"It's also a date people are likely to remember as your birthday."
And while it's not her first, Ashley Ellsworth, 36, said the novelty of having a Leap Year Day birthday never wears off.
She said her family is having a get together in her honor this weekend and that, if not for her eagerness to enter the world, she'd likely have a ho-hum March 1 birthday.
"I was an hour and 20 minutes from being born on March 1," Ellsworth said. "And what's funny about that is my mother was induced the 29th, but the doctor told her there is no way she'd have me that day.
"My mom did not want a leap year baby, she did not want to have to deal with the every four years stuff."
But what day should a leaper celebrate their birthday in a non-leap year?
Ellsworth is a strict firster, or someone who's decided to celebrate March 1, the day after Feb. 28.
"My mother insisted on March 1 because she said I wasn't born on the 28th, I came after," Ellsworth said. "And what made it worse sometimes was that my brother's birthday was March 2 and we would have our parties together.
"So the leap years with my actual birthday were always special."
The Elliotts said the uniqueness of the birthday shouldn't be celebrated once every four years, but have decided to let Lillian have both the 28th and 1st in non leap years.
"This was something my husband Ross and I went back and forth on forever," Marie Elliott said. "I felt that her birthday is in February, so we should celebrate on the 28th. He felt it should be the day after the 28th, so celebrate March 1.
"We compromised and decided since she's missing a true birthday on the calendar, that she gets to celebrate both days."
And while novelty of a Leap Year Day birthday normally begins and ends with the birthday wonkiness, Ellsworth said it has an odd holdover into the rest of her life.
"My license can't have an expiration date of February 29," Ellsworth said. "It's set to expire next year, 2021 and there is no 29th."
And while it might be conventional wisdom that leap years occur every four revolutions around the sun, it's not quite as simple.
It takes the Earth 365 days plus 5 hours, 48 minutes, and 45 seconds to make one trip around the sun, otherwise known as a tropical year.
While a difference of more than 5 hours over the course of 365 days might not seem like a big deal, those differences add up. Without making an adjustment to bring the two in line, Santa would come down chimneys in the middle of summer after a few centuries.
To make up for the discrepancy, leap years were introduced. But if leap years were held every four years without fail, NASA says the modern day Gregorian calendar would begin falling out of order the other way.
Hence, three rules used to determine if a year is a leap year:
• A leap year should be held if that year can be evenly divided by 4
• It should not if that year can be evenly divided by 100
• Unless that year evenly divided by 100 is also evenly divisible by 400.
But whatever the reason, Ellsworth and the many like her, are proud leapers that relish having a day all their own.
"It's just a really neat day," Ellsworth said. "Obviously the odds aren't great that you'd be born on a Leap Year Day, and so I think we should all enjoy the unique attention we get every four years.
"That and I really can't wait for my 84th birthday so I can celebrate my 21st in style."
