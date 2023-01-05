Terre Haute native Austen Leake has joined the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce as director of communications.
A 2014 graduate of Indiana State University, Leake has previously worked at the Tribune-Star and Sisters of Providence.
He has been involved in projects with local organizations including Art Spaces, Ryves Youth Center and others.
“I have a lot of enthusiasm for telling stories,” Leake said in a news release. “Whether it’s through writing, photography or videography, I really enjoy spreading the word about the positive aspects of our community.”
Said Kristin Craig, executive director of the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce, “We are thrilled to have someone with Austen’s expertise and knowledge of the community join our team.”
Leake has hit the ground running with the annual Chamber of Commerce City Update with Mayor Duke Bennett, which is Jan. 26.
Leake is the father of two sons and resides on Terre Haute’s east side.
