The League of Women Voters is urging voters to check out VOTE411.ORG, a “one-stop-shop” for election information.
The site offers nonpartisan information to the public with both general and state-specific information, according to the league.
Terre Haute citizens can enter their home address to see candidate responses to League questions. All Vigo County citizens can find information about the casino referendum and the Vigo County Public Schools referendum.
Voters also can confirm a polling location, check to see if ID is required and see what their ballot will look like.
A variety of topics can also be researched on VOTE411.ORG including the process for absentee voting, becoming a poll worker and early voting
The League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan political organization, encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues and influences public policy through education and advocacy.
