The League of Women Voters of Vigo County, a non-partisan civic organization, as converted its annual Women’s Equality Day event to a virtual setting.
Held since 2012, this year’s online event will take place at 5 p.m. Aug. 26. It will be launched from the event’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/WomensdaymarchTH
This event celebrates the 100th anniversary of women obtaining the right to vote via final ratification of the 19th Amendment by the U.S. Secretary of State. It will revisit history leading up to the passage of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution and will examine pertinent issues of today.
This year’s program will feature the members of the event’s steering committee. Traditional parts of the celebration include remarks from Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett reading of the 19th Amendment text as well as the 1973 Joint Resolution of Congress that designated that Aug. 26 of each year as Women’s Equality Day
The event also will include a moment silence for all the lives lost in the fight for justice and equality and comments about the historical and contemporary women’s suffrage movement and voting rights. Speakers will include current League President Carly Schmitt, Crystal Reynolds, Marsha Miller and others. Songs will also be part of the online festivities, with Yzabel Tió and Marsha Miller.
Bionca Gambill, a past League president, and the person who led the local League in deciding to start this event to draw attention to voting rights as well as the act of voting will address, “Why March” to provide context. Additional steering committee members and participants are Sr. Barbara Battista, Carolyn Callecod (immediate past president), Jennifer Todd and Ellen Reeves.
At the conclusion of the Facebook Live event, people will have the opportunity to learn where to pick up a bag of commemorative items, including this year’s WED Button, designed by Crystal Reynolds and ISU graphic designer Caitey Kennedy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.