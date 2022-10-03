Ahead of the general election on Nov. 8, the League of Women Voters of Vigo County offers the nonpartisan election resource VOTE411.org.
The site provides Vigo County voters with tools to help navigate the voting process such as candidate information, voter registration details, polling place locations and election information for nationwide voters.
“From local school board to state races, it is crucial voters in Vigo County make their voices heard this election year,” said Carolyn Callecod, president of the organization. “VOTE411 is the nation’s premiere online election resource that provides voters with the resources they need to make an informed vote this fall. The League of Women Voters of Vigo County has published our voter guide on VOTE411 as a resource for all Vigo County voters.”
The League or Women Voters of Vigo County has conducted registration events and candidate forums. The final candidate forum hosted by the organization for this year will be held on Oct. 4, for contested state representative races, according to a press release.
“The League of Women Voters of Vigo County is pleased to provide this important, nonpartisan resource to Vigo County voters,” said Callecod in the release. “We encourage voters to visit VOTE411.org to make a voting plan so they are prepared to cast their vote confidently on Election Day.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.