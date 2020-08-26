For 100 years as of Wednesday, the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution has guaranteed that the right to vote could not be denied on the basis of sex, a fact the League of Women Voters of Vigo County doesn’t take for granted.
The non-partisan group Wednesday hosted a virtual march on Facebook celebrating that right and laying out its vision for the next 100 years.
The event was held to celebrate national Women’s Equality Day.
In 1973, Congress designated Aug. 26 as Women’s Equality Day. The date was selected to commemorate the 1920 certification of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, granting women the right to vote.
The designation was the culmination of a long-suffered civil rights movement by women that had its formal beginnings in 1848 at the Seneca Falls Convention in New York.
In that 72-year fight for suffrage, women and men in every town, city and state worked tirelessly to achieve some modicum of equity.
League member Crystal Reynolds spent her portion of Wednesday’s presentation sharing the history of the suffrage movement and the efforts of a trio of Vigo County suffragettes.
Grace Evans, Helen Benbridge and Ida Husted Harper all played an outsized role in securing women’s voting rights from their homes in Vigo County.
Harper was a columnist for the Terre Haute Saturday Evening Mail that called attention to women’s issues and offered opinions on national issues.
Benbridge was a reporter for the competing Terre Haute Tribune and later became a state and national leader in the Women’s Franchise League. She is also a founding member of the Terre Haute League of Women Voters.
Along with suffrage, Evans, an African-American woman, was a notable advocate for equal rights.
The observance of Women’s Equality Day not only commemorates the passage of the 19th Amendment, but also calls attention to women’s continuing efforts toward full equality.
Carly Schmitt, the League’s current president, said the organization’s efforts moving forward must include stripping away barriers to voting in this upcoming and all future elections.
“I think one important piece of what the League of Women Voters does is that we are sort of agents for change,” Schmitt said.
“ ... Our work that we’ve been doing in our community, of voter education and voter engagement has really started in the past few years to shift in a way that is very focused on advocacy.”
Schmitt said the League of Women Voters is taking, “a firm stand on voting being extended to all citizens, particularly when it comes to vote by mail.”
“This issue is something that I think the women who came before us would be quite proud of,” Schmitt said. “And as we look forward to the next 100 years, I have considered what the women who came before us would want us to do.
“And the only thing that comes to mind is to continue our efforts with voter engagement, but to fight harder so that all citizens have the same access to the voting booth.”
To learn more about the League of Women Voters of Vigo County and its advocacy efforts, visit the group’s Facebook page at LWVofVigoCounty.
Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com or at 812-231-4232. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.