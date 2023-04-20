A number of loaded food pallets sat both inside and outside the Providence Food Pantry in West Terre Haute, stacks of boxes of frozen chicken filling up one of them.
Enter a group of peer leadership class volunteers from West Vigo High School.
Immediately, pushcarts were transferring food to the pantry’s shelves. Students set about the frozen chicken and within mere minutes, it had all disappeared into a freezer.
Scott Rohrbach’s students take their volunteering job seriously and go about it efficiently. The peer leadership class program began four years ago and its value has only grown exponentially since then.
“We take kids in our functional classroom that are not mainstream and put them in a class of mainstream students,” he said Tuesday at the pantry. “It’s usually juniors and seniors who are leaders for the functional kids.”
Special needs students team up with those in Career and Technical Education (CTE) classes for gym classes (which Rohrbach oversees) as well as music and art classes. Friendships are forged and good deeds are accomplished.
West Vigo students’ assistance at the pantry began in January, said Sister Maureen Fallon, Providence Food Pantry’s new director.
“We came back from Catholic Charities and we had 75 boxes that weighed 50 pounds — there were six of us, and I was the youngest,” she recalled. “Not only am I not [moving those boxes], but I’m not asking my volunteers to do it. I was almost sobbing.”
Rohrbach’s brother-in-law and sister, pantry volunteers, told him about the situation and soon, he was recruiting his students to help.
Every week, he brings a rotating group of 15 students to the pantry to do whatever’s needed — having dispatched with the chicken, they were now emptying Sister Maureen’s van of cases upon cases of milk and pounds upon pounds of meat.
The students accomplish in an hour what would take pantry volunteers exponentially longer.
“It’s such a godsend, people in the community helping people in the community,” she said. “I taught high school for 40 years — I never had a group like this. They’re awesome.”
“I’ve been a teacher in Vigo County for 29 years, and in all those years, this is the most rewarding class program I’ve ever been a part of,” Rohrbach said.
“These kids, they step up and help not only their community but their fellow students. The bond they gain among one another lasts a lifetime.”
The peer leadership program initially began as a modest program with a handful of participants.
“Now, there’s a waiting list — kids try to get into this class because of what experience they get,” Rohrbach said. “We see the peer leaders get more out of this class than the functional students.”
Senior peer leader Carter Murphy agrees.
“Getting to experience this class with these kids is awesome,” he said. “Getting to make their day every day because everybody likes gym and we get to play sports with them. Seeing them smile makes my day every day and makes school a lot easier to go through.”
Senior Emily Gabbard added, “I really think of it as an experience, to be with the kids and work with them, play sports with them and have a lot of fun. It means a lot for us have fun with the kids but also for the kids to be able to have fun with us, to be one with us.”
Both said they’re getting just as much out of volunteering for the pantry.
“I really love that we get to help people out, just to set up so it makes it easy for them when they come to pick stuff out so they can take it home and enjoy it with their families, it’s just special,” Gabbard said.
“It makes me feel extremely blessed,” Murphy said. “To do all this, I can only imagine the smiles the people get when they come in here and get their food. They’re going through rougher times than I ever have, and to know that I’m helping them is pretty special.”
Senior special-needs student Katie Robbins described her duties: “I stock shelves and put stuff away and whatever they tell me to do. It’s a lot more fun if you have friends and need some help.”
Knowing she’s helping neighbors makes her “really really happy,” Robbins said. I do a lot of work here and I want it to go to use.
“My friends are so [committed] to helping people out,” she added. “They try to help me out and I’m grateful because I need it because it helps people who need help around here.”
Her boyfriend, senior Brice Taylor (they met in the class), concurred.
“I like hanging out with our friends and peer leaders,” he said.
Sister Maureen reported that the Providence Food Pantry has seen a 67% uptick since last year in people requiring its services. She noted that while the kids are at the pantry on Tuesdays, they’re in class on Thursdays, when the fruits of their labor is borne by the grateful smiles of Providence’s clientele.
“I wish they could come on Thursday just to see it,” she said.
“We’ve talked about that,” Rohrbach said. “Maybe we’ll take a group down here on a Thursday and let them see what their work has accomplished.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.