The Wabash Valley Leadership Institute, a partnership between the Chamber and Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, is now enrolling for its next cohort.
The week-long (Monday through Friday) program is hosted on the campus of SMWC and brings together leaders from both business and community organizations. The next cohort is scheduled for May 16-20.
Apply at: www.smwc.edu/community/wabash-valley-leadership-institute. The deadline is April 22.
“We could not be happier to bring WVLI back,” Chamber Executive Director Kristin Craig, a graduate of leadership institute in 2015, said in a news release. “So many people have asked about the program returning because of its effectiveness in connecting talent to the community. The opportunity to strengthen leaders and provide ways to attract and retain talent is a big priority for both the Chamber and The Woods.”
Started in 2014, WVLI’s curriculum focuses on leadership skills with the intended effects of personal growth in leadership, organizational behavioral skills and potential community growth in a leadership capacity.
“This program was developed with intentionally to create community connections among participants while honing their leadership skills,” said SMWC President Dottie King.
The program engages in a variety of ways including self-assessments, lecture, case study review, reflection, team building and peer coaching. Upon graduation, the participants will be capable of building a better team, using conflict resolution skills effectively and building personal leadership skills.
WVLI requires overnight stays Monday through Friday in Les Bois Hall, the SMWC’s new residence building. Adult learners from Clay, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo counties are eligible. Graduates of WVLI will receive three credit hours toward the Master of Leadership Development program or the Master of Healthcare Administration program at the college.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.