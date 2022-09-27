Leadership at United Way in transition

United Way of the Wabash Valley will see a change of leadership at the end of the year.
Richard Payonk is retiring as executive director, and Danielle Isbell and Abby Desboro will serve as co-executive directors.
Isbell, the current resource development director, and Desboro, marketing and communications director, have served the United Way of the Wabash Valley for a combined 14 years.
“This day is not about me,” Payonk said during a news conference Tuesday.
“These two are extraordinary individuals and our community needs to get to know them. This is their time and their day. I’m so confident in the future of this organization.”
Payonk has led the nonprofit for seven years. The board of directors voted unanimously to promote Desboro and Isbell as co-executive directors, based on Payonk’s recommendation.
During Payonk’s tenure, the local United Way transitioned to become more than a fundraising organization distributing money to various agencies. Now, it is focused on fighting generational poverty and reducing the number of struggling working families in the Wabash Valley — a change driven by the community and business leaders.
Isbell thanked Payonk for his mentorship in helping her and Desboro develop as leaders.
“You are the foundation to our organization shift in 2018,” Isbell said. “We both very much look forward to continuing that momentum as we lead the organization.”
Desboro said United Way “is on a great path and so we’re not here to rock the boat.” They’ve been part of the changes that have occurred in recent years and “we’re passionate about continuing that work.”
The number of struggling working families continues to grow, and Isbell and Desboro are asking for the community’s continued support in addressing efforts to help lift families out of poverty.
“We can’t do it alone,” Desboro said. “It truly takes all the volunteers, the experts, community organizations, the government leaders ... sitting around the table to truly create innovative ways to help those struggling working families create a better future for themselves. “
Both Isbell and Desboro are working mothers, and both pursued masters degrees in leadership development. They also have been honored as part of the 12 Under 40 recognition program for up-and-coming leaders, sponsored by the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce and Tribune-Star.
“It’s been so rewarding for me to watch the two of them grow in leadership,” Payonk said.
Desboro and Isbell will be responsible for different aspects of daily operations, while working together to drive the organization forward on goals and strategies.
Over the past two years, the United Way of the Wabash Valley has issued over $3.1 million in targeted grants for initiatives and programs in the community, focused on the root causes of generational poverty and household financial struggles.
Those investments marked a 30% increase over the 2-year period prior to Payonk’s tenure, according to the United Way.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
