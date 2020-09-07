Laying a solid career foundation

On a hot afternoon, Justin A. Klaiber applies a trowel of mortar, then lifts a concrete block, setting it in place.
He’s part of a crew building a wall for a new Vigo County Security Center.
The 28-year-old is in his fourth year of apprenticeship for the International Union of Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers Local 4 Indiana/Kentucky.
“I wanted to do this for the money, for one, but it is also something I have done when going through high school. I was a hod carrier and then I moved up into masonry. A bricklayer was the next step,” Klaiber said.
A hod carrier brings materials, often mortar, and bricks to bricklayers and stone masons.
“The guys I worked with thought I had the drive to do it,” Klaiber, a native of Shelburn, said of being a bricklayer. He is a 2010 graduate of North Central High School. He was also on the school’s semi-state champion baseball team that year.
“The team qualities really help with the teamwork on the job,” he said. “It keeps you disciplined being here every day and that is one of the main things, to show up every day and on time. There are easier jobs, but this is the one I like to do. Hard work keeps you physically fit and I am always around a good group of guys. There is nothing else like it.”
Klaiber will become a journeyman next year.
“I am thrilled,” he said. “Four years went by so fast, it seems like yesterday I was in the [union] hall with Steve Hunter, trying to get in. I had good enough reputation, so he allowed me in and I have loved every minute of it,” Klaiber said. Hunter is a former field representative for the union.
The International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers was organized in 1865. The Local 4 was organized Oct. 17, 1889 in Terre Haute. The Local 4 Indiana/Kentucky represents about 150 members in the Terre Haute area and about 3,000 members in Indiana and in northern and western Kentucky. The Terre Haute chapter covers 12 counties in Indiana — Vigo, Vermillion, Parke, Clay, Putnam, Sullivan, Greene, Knox, Daviess, Martin, Pike and Gibson.
The union offers a four year apprenticeship.
“No experience is necessary, but just people who are not afraid of hard work,” said Robert Thomas, field representative for the Local 4.
In May, 2019, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the median salary of a bricklayer nationally is $46,500 per year or $22.35 per hour. The federal agency projects an 11 percent growth in bricklayer jobs through 2028, much faster than the average for all occupations. For Indiana, the federal agency reports the annual mean wage for a bricklayer is $44,930 to $51,150 in 2019.
Apprentices start at 50 percent of a journeyman’s salary, Thomas said. They initially undergo an 8-week hands-on class and then are placed on a job to continue to learn, Thomas said. In winter months, an apprentice also attends class once a week. Apprentices learn building layout, blueprint reading, construction math, masonry wall styles and patterns, flashing, waterproofing, tuckpointing, cleaning and caulking, welding, rigging and first aid/cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).
Every six months, the apprentice gets a raise, Thomas said, with the apprentice reaching journeyman after four years.
A journeyman bricklayer for the Local 4 earns $32.85 an hour, plus health insurance and a retirement pension, Thomas said.
“In addition to the apprenticeship, we welcome experienced workers who have been working for non-union contractors, for better pay and better working conditions, with a safe job site,” Thomas said.
As an example, one issue tackled by the bricklayers was to help achieve the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s crystalline respirable silica standard. The administration is part of the U.S. Department of Labor.
“Think about years ago how coal miners were not protected from dust and developed black lung,” Thomas said. “Silica dust causes similar health problems and can lead to lung cancer. It is present when cutting and grinding masonry products, both man-made and natural. Now, the guidelines are in place to protect all workers.”
In addition to the new Vigo County jail/security center, some projects the bricklayer union has recently worked on include the former Lighthouse Mission, being converted into senior apartments; an expansion of the Wabash Valley Health Center; additions to Northview High School; Breadworks by Bridges, a bakery in Greencastle; and work on Normal Hall at Indiana State University as well as its campus entrance, among other projects.
The bricklayers union will also work on construction of a new First Financial bank branch on the city’s north side and on an Old National bank branch in Greencastle.
“When you look at the old buildings around town or anywhere, the one thing they have in common is that they are made of brick,” said Thomas, who has been a bricklayer for 17 years. “When an architect or owner decides to build with masonry now, it will last a long time and with practically zero maintenance.”
