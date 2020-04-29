Lawsuit seeks mail-in voting for all registered in November

Opinions among some Wabash Valley state lawmakers differ on expanding no-excuse absentee ballot voting to the November general election.
A lawsuit filed Wednesday seeks to expand such voting to the Nov. 3 election. It was filed in U.S. District court in Indianapolis by 12 Hoosiers, two of them members of Indiana Vote by Mail. The defendants are the Indiana Election Commission and Indiana Secretary of State.
The Election Commission has already approved such a change for the state’s June 2 primary election amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The lawsuit contends the state’s election law allowing some — but not all — registered voters to vote by mail violates the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitutions and the Equal Privileges and Immunities Clause of the Indiana Constitution.
State Rep. Tonya Pfaff, D-Terre Haute, said she thinks no-excuse absentee voting should always be allowed in Indiana.
“I think allowing every voter to access an absentee ballot shouldn’t have to take a lawsuit. This change should be enacted into law by the state legislature. Only 16 states still require an excuse to obtain an absentee ballot, and it is very likely many of those will change after this [COVID-19] crisis,” Pfaff said.
Pfaff said the Indiana General Assembly “should come back in special session to make no-excuse absentee ballot voting permanent in time for the November election. It is just Hoosier common sense,” she said.
“I think Hoosiers are about to show that we can safely and securely conduct an election that allows anyone to absentee vote for any reason. This should do away with the old excuses and myths for why Indiana can’t enact this change,” Pfaff said, referring to the upcoming primary election.
Indiana State Rep. Bruce Borders, R-Jasonville, disagreed.
“I am absolutely dubious of groups pushing for all no-excuse absentee mail-in voting. There are cases of fraud where that has been done, such as down in Sullivan County, an individual went to prison with absentee voting fraud,” Borders said.
In that case, Max Judson, a former Sullivan County Council member, was indicted in October 2015 and pleaded guilty in 2017 to one count election fraud and one count of witness tampering. Judson admitted he solicited “Voter 1,” who was not a county resident, to complete an absentee ballot in the primary election, and Voter 1 did then vote.
Judson admitted that after he learned he was under investigation, he attempted to “intimidate, threaten or corruptly dissuade” Voter 1 from communicating truthfully with law enforcement officers.
Borders said he thinks voters, even amid a COVID-19 pandemic, can get to an election site to vote.
“When I got to Walmart it is absolutely packed. There are some people wearing masks and some wearing gloves — same thing if you go to Lowes or a grocery store,” Borders said.
“When you go to state parks, most people are not wearing masks or gloves. My point is people can still make into Walmart and into the grocery stores and wear a mask, so it is not too much to ask to get out and vote,” Borders said.
State Sen. Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute, said he has not seen the federal lawsuit, but said he “has authored legislation in the past to have guaranteed absentee voting.”
“I have authored a bill on that three or four different times. We got a bipartisan bill through the [Indiana] Senate, but it died in the [Indiana] House,” Ford said.
“I think it is a choice. A voter should be able to chose to vote by mail or go to the polls. I think if we are going to be honest with ourselves, people currently don’t enforce the affidavits that are signed [for mail-in ballots], so why have a rule on the books if no one is going to enforce it?” Ford said.
The state senator said he “will probably file the bill again,” given the issue has been brought to the forefront again by the pandemic.
Carolyn Callecod, president of the League of Women Voters of Vigo County, said Wednesday she could not comment on the federal lawsuit. However, she said the concern that the COVID-19 virus will continue through the rest of the year remains strong, and it warrants an extension of no-excuse absentee voting by mail.
“There is concern that the coronavirus will continue, but also come fall, it will also have the influenza virus along with it. For the protection of our community, I think it would be a good idea to continue to vote without [needing an] excuse if a voter wants to,” Callecod said.
“The fear will continue about this virus, and we don’t know what is ahead. Some medical experts are concerned it might get worse in the fall. I think to be on the side of caution, it would be a good thing to allow everyone to have absentee voting by mail,” Callecod said.
