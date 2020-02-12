Lawmakers honor students who responded to medical emergency

State Reps. Beau Baird, R-Greencastle, and Alan Morrison, R-Brazil, on Monday recognized North Central Parke Community School Corp. students who assisted their bus driver during a medical emergency.
On Jan. 6, five elementary and middle school students leapt into action when their bus driver, Sandy Woolwine, became ill during her afternoon route. Woolwine immediately pulled her bus over and turned it off, and one of the children quickly called 911 as another held Woolwine’s hand to comfort and assure her help was on the way. Sadly, EMS was unable to revive Woolwine. She was 64.
Students on the bus at the time of the incident were:
• Logan Bowles, an eighth-grader from Parke Heritage Middle School;
• Dylan Lamb, a fifth-grader from Turkey Run Elementary School;
• Brayton Myers, a seventh-grader from Parke Heritage Middle School;
• Gavin Smith, an eighth-grader from Parke Heritage Middle School; and
• Legend Smith, a fifth-grader from Turkey Run Elementary School.
“Losing Sandy has hurt the North Central Parke community, as she was loved and respected by so many there,” Morrison said. “Solace can be taken in knowing these brave students provided comfort and did all they could to help her.”
Baird presented the resolution on the House floor. All five students were introduced and a moment of silence was taken in Woolwine’s memory.
“Sandy protected the lives of her passengers to the end,” Baird said. “While we wish the outcome could be different, it’s important we recognize these students’ actions in such a stressful situation.”
A resident of Kingman, Woolwine was active at Rush Creek Friends Church, and she sang and played drums in numerous local bands.
For more information on the resolution, visit iga.in.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.