A new Indiana law provides an additional pathway for those 26 and older with a bachelor’s degree to become a teacher by using an online, self-paced program, but it has drawn criticism from some Democrat legislators.
The legislation was written to allow an online program called American Board to be offered in Indiana, although it is not specifically named. The program currently is available in 15 states.
The American Board website indicates its teacher certification program is entirely online, self-paced and can be completed in less than a year. It lists a current promotional price of $1,900 with a one-time payment, although it also offers discounts whenever possible, according to Melanie Olmstead, American Board executive director.
According to its website, the American Board is a non-profit organization “dedicated to putting qualified teachers in the classroom through alternative teaching certifications.” While it has not sought accreditation, American Board “works directly with states to gain their approval to offer our program to individuals seeking a career in teaching,” Olmstead said.
State Sen. Linda Rogers, R-Granger, who authored SB 205, views it as a way to help address the teacher shortage.
Rogers says it allows people, including those who may want to change careers, to complete training in less time and at less expense than other licensure pathways.
But State Rep. Tonya Pfaff, D-Terre Haute, said it allows a new, non-accredited path for obtaining a teacher’s license in Indiana without many of the expected requirements, including any in-person classroom experience.
“As a teacher myself, I know very well the responsibility of having a teaching license.
Parents deserve to know that their children’s classrooms are in the care of well-trained, caring professionals with experience. We cannot afford to attempt to solve our teacher shortage problem by creating whole new problems by lowering standards. Our students deserve better,” she said.
The House did amend the bill to provide added safeguards. Those who complete the program and seek a teaching license must take an added subject-area test, and they also must complete a one year clinical experience program their first year in the classroom, after they’ve been hired. They cannot teach special education.
In addition, the Indiana Department of Education must submit a report to the General Assembly by July 1, 2024 showing how many teachers obtained an initial license through such an online program.
Rogers said she worked with American Board in developing the legislation. The program takes about 10 months, and the average age of those who pursue it is 40, she said.
American Board provides its own certification exams; however, part of the legislation requires those seeking a teacher license in Indiana to also take the Praxis subject area test, which other aspiring teachers would have to take. [Indiana is in the process of transitioning from Pearson back to Praxis testing].
While some describe it as a “fast track” program, Rogers disagrees. Those participating must already have a bachelor’s degree, and the program is about another 10 months, she said. Those who complete it must then take three tests, two through the provider and the added subject matter test required for certification in Indiana.
The program operates in 15 other states, and with the amendments added to the final bill passed, Indiana will have the strictest standards of any state that participates in this program, Rogers said.
Other states use the American Board program to help staff get certified, she said. Many people can’t go to a university because they can’t leave their job and the cost of a university would be much higher, she said.
When asked about the lack of classroom experience prior to getting a license, she said that because participants must be at least 26 — and the average age is 40 — “they have much more worldly experience than a 20-year-old” pursuing an education degree.
They may have kids in school, volunteered at the school or coached. “You are definitely much better prepared ... than someone right out of high school,” Rogers said.
Also, changes in the bill mandate clinical experience during the first year of teaching. “They will have a mentor who works with them and helps them,” Rogers said. “This mentoring and clinical part of the program kind of replaces the student teaching.”
The clinical experience must include instructional design and planning, effective educational delivery, classroom management, effective use of assessment data and information on Individualized Education Plans and 504 plans, used for students with disabilities.
Janet Coleman, dean of ISU’s Bayh College of Education, says the program doesn’t call for the same level of review through the Indiana Department of Education that other alternative pathway programs face. Also, it doesn’t require field experience prior to licensure.
“My view is it’s another band-aid approach to try to address the teacher shortage,” which are generally in STEM areas at the secondary level and also in special education, Coleman said.
While the state has helped address the shortage through additional funding for schools this session, the problem involves many other issues that go beyond improved beginning teacher pay, Coleman said. They include teachers having meaningful raises throughout their career; the culture of school right now, including problems and behavioral issues that some students may bring to school; and too much of a focus on state testing.
“We need to teach kids how to think, not what to think,” Coleman says.
The Indiana State Teachers Association says the legislation “establishes a ninth alternative pathway to teacher licensure using a completely online vendor with no track record in Indiana, no accreditation by an independent accrediting entity, no GPA requirements of its candidates and no faculty [the program is entirely self-paced and self-taught].
“ISTA opposed the bill on the grounds that Indiana already has at least eight existing alternative licensure pathways, and this new out-of-state program is questionable in quality ... ISTA advocated that this bill does not solve the teacher shortage, which is far more about working conditions and pay than barriers to licensure.”
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com
