Launch Terre Haute announces new director

Jared Ell will become the director of Launch Terre Haute and West Central Indiana Business Hub later this fall.
Chamber President Kristin Craig announced Ell's appointment on Thursday.
“For years we have watched Jared excel in his career and devote so much time and energy into the community,” Craig said in a news release. "He’s been a strong supporter and advocate for business in West Central Indiana and we are excited to see him work with entrepreneurs and small business.”
Along with his role at Launch, Ell will work with the West Central Indiana Business Hub as a referral specialist for COVID-19 resources.
The West Central Indiana Business Hub was created earlier this year to help assess COVID-19's impact on the business community and quickly connect individuals with the resources they need to keep their business going.
An initiative created under the Chamber umbrella and a partner with the West Central Indiana Small Business Development Center, the Business Hub continues to collect data and aid any for-profit or non-profit business in the six-county West Central Indiana region. For more information, visit westcentralbusinesshub.com.
Ell currently serves as assistant director of marketing strategy for residential life and housing at Indiana State University. He is also a volunteer for Downtown Terre Haute and the 2020 co-chair of Leadership Connect of West Central Indiana, a branch of the chamber. Through Leadership Connect, Ell was named Emerging Leader of the Year in 2019.
Ell has a degree in marketing and entrepreneurship from the University of Southern Indiana and will earn a master's in business administration from Indiana State University in December.
A native of Evansville, Indiana, Ell has been married to wife Brooke, a registered nurse, since 2016.
Ell will begin his new role in early October.
